One Piece chapter 1088: Release date and time, where to read, and more details

One Piece chapter 1088 is set to release on Monday, July 24, at 12:00 am JST. Following the exciting return to Hachinosu in the last issue, fans are now anxiously awaiting spoilers for the upcoming release, hoping to see Garp survive. They are also waiting to learn how Garp and co survive their encounter with the Blackbeard Pirates, which currently seems extremely dire.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1088 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else.

One Piece chapter 1088 all but guaranteed to continue focus on Hachinosu, show Garp and SWORD’s fate

Release date and time, where to read

Probable release schedule:



- July -

16 - Ch 1087

23 - Ch 1088

30 - Break



- August -

6 - Ch 1089

13 - Break (Obon Festival)

20 - Ch 1090

27 - Ch 1091



- September -

3- Ch 1092

10- Break

17- Ch 1093

24- Ch 1094



- October -

1- Ch 1095

8- Break

15- Ch 1096

22- Ch 1097

29- Ch 1098

One Piece chapter 1088 is set to release at 12:00 am JST on Monday, July 24. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1088 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, July 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, July 23

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 23

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Sunday, July 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, July 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, July 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 24

Chapter 1087 recap

One Piece chapter 1087 began with an explanation of how Garp and Kuzan used to train by using battleships as punching bags, destroying them with physical strength alone. The issue then jumped to Hachinosu, where the former was wreaking havoc on the Blackbeard Pirates and the island itself alongside SWORD. It was also established that all members of SWORD but Garp, Koby, Helmeppo, and Grus were on the seas nearby waiting for the others to escape.

Just as the four were set to leave, Kuzan reappeared, and Koby fell for a trap from the Blackbeard Pirates which saw Garp get seriously injured. It was also revealed that Garp’s Cross Guild bounty is 3 billion Beri, equivalent to that of an Admiral. A flashback then started showing how Kuzan and Garp first met, and how Kuzan eventually became Garp’s protege and friend as the years progressed.

The issue then returned to the present, where the latter told the former they were through as the two punched each other with Haki, creating a massive explosion and knocking each other back. Avalo Pizarro then set his sights on the ship carrying the SWORD members, using his Island-Island Fruit to create an arm which was ready to destroy Garp’s ship. The issue ended with Garp telling Koby to stay calm and that justice would prevail.

What to expect (speculative)

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1088



I think Oda 1088 will continue at Pirate Island, and then 1089 will show us Shanks again, before 1090 returns us to Egghead.



Time for Coby and the others to step in to the spotlight WeeklyLeaks @WeeklyLeaks_ #ONEPIECE



- What are your Predictions/Expectations for One Piece Chapter 1088? #ONEPIECE 1088- What are your Predictions/Expectations for One Piece Chapter 1088? I think Oda 1088 will continue at Pirate Island, and then 1089 will show us Shanks again, before 1090 returns us to Egghead.Time for Coby and the others to step in to the spotlight twitter.com/WeeklyLeaks_/s…

One Piece chapter 1088 is all but guaranteed to continue focusing on Hachinosu Island and the events there, especially considering how dire the situation now is. While Oda is notorious for shifting perspectives at the most stressful and climactic moments, it’s widely expected that Hachinosu will be the main focus until the fight there is fully resolved.

Likewise, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1088 to see Garp and co mount a comeback in some way, shape, or form. Most likely, reinforcements will arrive in the form of a high-ranking or incredibly powerful Marine officer. While fans are rooting for this to be Bogard, it’s unlikely that Garp’s right hand man arrives and saves the day solely by himself. That being said, he’ll likely play a role in ensuring SWORD’s victory on Hachinosu.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

