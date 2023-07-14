Who is Bogard in One Piece? Everything to know about the right-hand man of Monkey D. Garp

With the unofficial return of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series earlier this week, fans anxious to dive back into the story were taken back to Hachinosu. Here, the conflict between Monkey D. Garp and the other SWORD members against the Blackbeard Pirates, whose territory includes Hachinosu, was highlighted.

Unfortunately, the final moments of the latest issue left One Piece fans worried for the fate of Garp, who was unfortunately dealt a deadly blow by Shiryu of the Rain during the fight. Likewise, Garp’s ship carrying the other SWORD members and Blackbeard Pirates prisoners to safety also came under threat from Avalo Pizarro of the Blackbeard Pirates.

With such a dismal situation now at hand, fans have been truly fearful for Garp’s life, wondering if Hachinosu will mark the final resting place of the One Piece legend. However, other fans are holding out hope for Garp’s right-hand man, Bogard, whose time to impress fans could be now, just as it seems Garp is left without any means of escape or survival.

Lack of information on Bogard could set him up to be One Piece’s next savior in the eyes of fans

Bogard is a Marine Headquarters officer who serves as the right-hand man of Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp. The character first appeared during Koby and Helmeppo’s training arc with Garp and was last seen in One Piece’s Post-Enies Lobby arc when Garp, Koby, and Helmeppo were visiting Luffy.

Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information available regarding Bogard that is considerably relevant to Garp's current situation. What is known is that he seems fairly skilled in using a sword, as exemplified when training Koby and Helmeppo by using his non-dominant hand against the duo’s three swords. Early on in One Piece, he was also shown reaching for his katana with his right hand when Axe-Hand Morgan broke free of his restraints.

Bogard has also had an extensive career in the Marines. He was seen being present in Fleet Admiral Kong’s office when Garp was asked to become an Admiral by Kong. With this happening 27 years prior to the start of the series, it can be assumed that Bogard has had at least a 30-year career in the Marines, and during the era of Roger and the Golden Age of Pirates at that.

Beyond this, essentially all that’s known is that Bogard is extremely loyal to Garp, only appearing in the series alongside his commanding officer. In a way, this quiet and reserved nature is helping to fuel theories from One Piece fans that he’ll soon arrive at Hachinosu to save Garp and the rest of SWORD.

Unfortunately, until that happens, it’s incredibly hard to gauge how strong Bogard is and how meaningful his presence at Hachinosu would be. Even giving him the benefit of the doubt regarding his swordplay, it’s unclear if he’s able to use Haki or not. These questions will likely be answered if he does appear at Hachinosu.

