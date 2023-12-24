One Piece anime: Egghead arc will confirm Imu Sama's gender

With One Piece anime episode 1089, the story will enter the Egghead arc. It will also mark the beginning of the Final Saga, which means that the conflict between Straw Hats and the World Government will heat up.

This episode will also feature the mysterious Imu. As manga readers are aware, a major development is on the way, as this individual will make a move in the upcoming episode.

However, despite years of speculation, there is one aspect about Imu that even the most dedicated manga readers are not aware of: Imu's gender. Interestingly, it appears that the anime might reveal this secret before the manga does.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the One Piece anime.

The One Piece anime is set to reveal more details about the terrifying Imu

Empty Throne as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So far in the One Piece anime, Imu has only made a couple of appearances. On one occasion, Imu was seen visiting an underground chamber of the Pangaea Castle at Mariejois.

This chamber is significant as it houses the giant Straw Hat, a mysterious object whose importance is yet to be fully revealed. In another instance, Imu was seen ascending a long flight of stairs leading to the Empty Throne.

In the world of One Piece, the Empty Throne represents the kings' recognition that they are on equal footing and will not attempt to assert control over the others. The throne is meant to remain unoccupied, symbolizing the absence of a single, supreme ruler. However, Imu broke this taboo by sitting on the Empty Throne and has been running the world from the shadows.

Five Elders kneeling before Imu as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Interestingly, Imu is always seen veiled and in a long robe, which obscures their identity. This has led to much speculation about Imu's gender.

The preview of One Piece episode 1089 suggests that fans will once again see Imu and the Five Elders in the upcoming episode. However, it is unlikely that this episode will reveal much about Imu's identity or backstory.

In the near future, though, the One Piece anime series might reveal Imu's gender, something that the manga has successfully kept hidden so far. The choice of voice actor for the anime could provide clues about Imu's biological identity.

Also, there are several theories about Imu's gender. Some believe that Imu is a woman, primarily because of the speculation that Imu's suspected Devil Fruit is related to the sea, which is usually considered feminine. However, others, such as X user @sandman_AP, have conducted textual analyses to argue that Imu might be male.

There are a few more reasons to believe that Imu could be male. For instance, Ryokugyu, who possesses the Woods-Woods Devil Fruit, which represents Mother Nature's powers, is male. Furthermore, as revealed later in the manga, Imu may have ties to Saint Imu of the Nerona Family, or may even be Saint Imu themselves.