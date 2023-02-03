One Piece chapter 1073 finally reveals Imu-Sama's true identity

One Piece chapter 1073 revealed important information that helped one fan theorist determine Imu's identity. The crucial bit of information spotlights the name of one of the Celestial Dragons, St. Jaygarcia Saturn. Readers saw him conversing with Kizaru onboard a World Government ship in the previous chapter.

It became inescapable as the manga progressed that Luffy and his allies would wage a major conflict against the World Government. Luffy is now the Sun God Nika, the warrior of liberation. In a similar vein, fans have long claimed that Imu is the Sea God. However, the aforementioned theorist has gone way beyond simply determining whether Imu is the Sea God or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

One Piece fan theorist studies the solar system and the Japanese language to figure out enigmatic Imu's identity

What are the Gorosei and the Ancient Weapons' connections to the planets of the solar system?

A One Piece theory YouTuber named Artur - The Library of Ohara recently broke down the word Gorosei, which translates as the Five Elders, to expose a crucial bit of information that was otherwise lost in translation. According to them, the term might refer to either the Five Elder Planets or the Five Elder Stars.

That would explain why one of the Gorosei is named Saturn, which is one of the five planets, aside from Earth, according to the ancient system of categorization when other planets were not discovered.

The rest of the Elders are bound to be named Venus, Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter, which are also names of Greek Pantheon Gods. They also live on Mary Geoise and are known as the Celestial Dragons, which explains their Godhood.

Furthermore, the ancient weapons, Uranus, Poseidon, and Pluton, are named after Greek or Roman Gods as well as planets. Finally, the solar system is completed by Luffy, who is the Sun God Nika, the personification of victory in Greek mythology.

Is Imu the Sea God?

Imu-sama as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Earth is the only planet that has yet to be discussed. Gaia is the personification of the Earth, or Mother Nature, in Greek mythology. In One Piece, however, Mother Nature is the Sea, which is spelled Umi in Japanese and Imu when read backwards.

This theory of Imu being the Sea God and representing Earth is further supported by the fact that in the ancient system, all planets were supposed to circle around the earth, and in the manga, the Gorosei circle around Imu. The theorist went on to say that Vegapunk got the idea of separating himself into satellites from the Void Century and that the Gorosei could be Imu's satellites.

Vegapunk recently stated that his theory was that the Sea or Mother Nature despised Devil Fruits because they attempted to disrupt nature's order. This was also stated by the YouTuber as having a more literal explanation in the manga: the Ancient Kingdom manufactured Devil Fruits using futuristic technology, which irritated Imu, who did something to them or to the water that paralyzed Devil Fruit consumers.

Is Imu a male character?

Imu-sama as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu is the secret monarch of the One Piece world, whom Sabo discovered occupying the Empty Throne at Mary Geoise shortly before his disappearance. The theorist draws attention to the resemblance of the name Mary Geoise and the word bourgeois, the latter referring to someone with great cultural and financial capital. However, Geoise seems to be spelled in the singular feminine form, which can only suggest that there is a powerful female figure, which is Mary. Given all of these associations—Mary, Mother Nature, and the Sea—Imu should be a female character.

According to the theorist, the World Government brands its adversaries as Devils, such as the Devils of Ohara, and this might have applied to the people of the Ancient Kingdom, who eventually became the D clan or the Devil clan, who are the World Government's natural enemies. In cosmological terms, the future would then be to right a historical wrong: remove the earth from the center and give the sun its proper position. In the manga, this would imply Luffy defeating Imu.

