What is Admiral Ryokugyu’s Devil Fruit in One Piece? Name and powers, explained

One Piece has a strong component in the element of the Navy and what they represent as the security and order in author Eiichiro Oda's universe, with the Admirals being their strongest asset. In that regard, Admiral Ryokugyu, most commonly known as Green Bull, is perhaps the biggest example of a character that fans want to know more of and whose early performances haven't been the best.

To the vast majority of the One Piece fandom, Admiral Ryokugyu is mostly known as "that Navy guy who ran away from Shanks" and while is true that is exactly what happened, he is a lot more than that as well. He is the newest Admiral in the series, although he hasn't had the opportunity to show how powerful he is. The full extent of the abilities of his Devil Fruit, Mori Mori no Mi, has also not been shown thus far.

Explaining Admiral Ryokugyu's abilities in the One Piece series

Ryokugyu arriving to Wano in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Ryokugyu was first mentioned by Doflamingo in the Dressrosa arc, but he made his full debut in Wano, when he went to stop Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats crew. However, when he was going to engage in battle, he was intimidated by Shanks' Haki, which prompted him to leave and that has hurt his image with the fans, making people believe that he is weak. However, considering his Devil Fruit, he is anything but weak.

He is the user of the Mori Mori no Mi, also known as the Woods-Woods Fruit in the English version, which gives the Admiral the capacity to control forest life and become a forest itself, since this is a Logia-type Devil Fruit. As the name suggests, Ryokugyu has a range of control and power that can rival a lot of Logia types across the One Piece universes.

It is also interesting that most Admirals are predominantly Logia types, with the exception of Fujitora, although it makes sense considering that this is the strongest type of Devil Fruit. When it comes to Green Bull, he can grow plants, trees, and other similar things at a fast pace, which is something he did to defeat several men when he arrived in Wano, and can also impact and influence the environment he is in.

His role in the story

When it comes to the character of Ryokugyu, it's no secret that his first foray in One Piece ended up being one of the most disappointing in the series thus far. He had been name-dropped and hyped for a few years in the manga, only to run away when Shanks showed off some of his Haki, which led to a lot of people feeling disappointed with a character of his caliber.

Admirals, until this point in the series, had managed to always give a very strong first impression, but this wasn't the case with Ryokugyu and this perhaps has hurt his prospects in the long run. Sure, he is still very strong and can probably give most characters from the Straw Hats crew a run for their money, but Green Bull will have to do something prominent the next time he shows up to clean his image a little bit.

Final thoughts

Ryokugyu is perhaps one of the most divisive characters in the One Piece universe, but the abilities of his Devil Fruit can give him the chance to redeem himself in the coming arcs. Hopefully, he can live up to the hype that the Admirals tend to generate in this series.

