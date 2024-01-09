One Piece anime: The latest Chopper and Robin segments can fix the series' biggest issue

The One Piece anime has finally started adapting the Egghead arc of the manga. After the gritty style and vibrant color palette of the Wano arc, the animators have brought a change in the animation style, opting for a more delicate style that perfectly complements the aesthetic of Egghead Island. It also seems perfect for capturing the cartoony essence of the Gear 5 form.

What surprised the viewers was the pacing of this particular episode. Fans expressed concern that because the anime is almost catching up to the manga, the pacing might be worse than before. However, this episode proved otherwise. The segment featuring Robin and Chopper at the end could explain this unexpected yet pleasant turn of events.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece anime might finally fix its pacing issues

Robin and Chopper in the end segment of the One Piece anime episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

The latest installment of the One Piece anime, episode 1089, was focused on Sabo and whether he was responsible for the murder of King Cobra at the Reverie. While denying the allegations, he appeared to possess confidential information regarding what was going on in Marijoa's Pangaea Castle. But before he could share the details, his call was cut, and Lulusia Kingdom was obliterated from existence.

Given the episode's focus on Sabo, there was a part at the end of the credits where Straw Hat crewmates Robin and Chopper provided an outline of the character, including details such as his birth date and favorite meal. An X user, @GalaxyDanGan, has argued in favor of this new segment, which is expected to continue in future episodes, claiming that it could be the key to resolving the One Piece anime's pacing issues.

For years, the One Piece anime has been following a pattern of adapting one manga chapter in each episode to prevent the anime from catching up with the manga. But this approach has sometimes led to unbearably long sequences. Nonetheless, it is a difficult task, especially considering the anime is released every week, while the manga had only 35 chapters in 2021, 34 chapters in 2022, and 31 chapters in 2023.

Thus, the animation team had three choices: to go on a break, create filler arcs, or jump into the Egghead arc, which is still ongoing in the manga. The animators chose the third option but with the compromise of adapting only half a chapter per episode.

Luffy, Ace, and Sabo sharing sake as seen in the One Piece anime episode 1089 end segment recap (Image via Toei Animation)

In this regard, the strategy of shortening the 22-minute-long episode by adding the Robin and Chopper segment at the end is something that should have been introduced earlier in the series. It allows for recaps, such as episode 1089’s recap of Sabo’s past with Luffy and Ace, to be inserted at the end, so those who do not want to see it can just skip it.

Moreover, the simplistic style of animation for these segments may allow the studio to conserve resources for the main portion of the program, thereby improving the animation quality and viewer experience. These segments could also adapt the manga’s cover stories, which were not covered in the anime but are important to do justice to the richness and complexity of Oda’s fictional world.