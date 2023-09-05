What is One Pace? The One Piece anime's fan cut, explained

Following the recent success of Netflix's live-action adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga series, the globally famous story has become the talk of the town.

Likewise, many whose first exposure to One Piece was Netflix's live-action adaptation are now interested in knowing where and how to start reading or watching the manga or anime series. Many prospective fans are excitedly choosing the anime upon hearing how much of it there is for them to watch, viewing it as a long-term show to enjoy.

However, some One Piece fans have been begging these individuals not to watch the anime first, or if they do, to at least watch the fan-edited One Pace version. With One Pace now trending online, both long-time fans and prospective viewers alike have some questions about what the One Pace fan-edit is, and why so many are recommending it online.

The One Piece anime fan-edit One Pace remedies the series' slow pacing

Expand Tweet

One Pace is a fan edit of the One Piece anime that cuts down on the series' incredibly slow pacing, frequent use of "filler scenes," and unnecessary flashbacks/recaps. While these are less prominent in the series' early arcs, their prevalence starts to become apparent around the Enies Lobby arc, where pacing somewhat shifts into a lower gear.

For example, the One Pace version of the Enies Lobby arc cuts out 439 minutes, or just over 7 hours, of "unnecessary" material from the anime's actual edition.

This is less impactful in other arcs, such as Amazon Lily, only cutting out 196 minutes, or just over 3 hours, of screen time. Other arcs see it make more of an impact, as over 25 hours are cut from the Dressrosa arc and over 16 from Whole Cake Island.

Part of the reason why these later arcs have so much more cut out than their predecessors stems from how the One Piece anime's pace slows down over time. For the duration of the anime series, fans were lucky to see a full chapter adapted into a single episode. More often than not, roughly 75% of a chapter would be adapted into a single episode, which eventually gave rise to the One Pace fan edit.

Should you watch One Pace?

Expand Tweet

While many long-term anime and manga fans are advocating for newcomers to watch One Pace, the issue is unfortunately not as straightforward. One of the major criticisms about the One Pace cut of the series is that it's essentially fast-forwarding through the dull moments of a series. Although this would generally be considered unacceptable, some say it's a great approach to the anime adaptation of Oda's manga series.

Some also believe that the One Piece anime series makes it nearly impossible to sit through full episodes in its later arcs. With several unnecessary additions, the cost of not experiencing the anime's original vision is outweighed by the time-saving benefits (for some). In the end, whether or not one should watch One Pace over the One Piece anime comes down to how subjectively important the series' original vision is.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.