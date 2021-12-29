One Piece Chapter 1036: Twitter still blown away by beginning of Luffy vs. Kaido among other moments

Days after the scanlations have been released, One Piece Chapter 1036 continues to trend on Twitter. Fans across the platform are praising One Piece Chapter 1036 as a whole, but particularly focusing on the start of Luffy vs. Kaido.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Fans are clearly excited for this fight to begin, considering this page and a half apparently overshadows the entire rest of One Piece Chapter 1036. The chapter had other great moments but clearly, for fans everywhere, the highlight is the beginning of Luffy vs. Kaido.

As expected, the Twitter community is showing tons of support for One Piece Chapter 1036, whether by memeing or blatantly praising the chapter.

Twitter still enthralled by One Piece Chapter 1036, community is eagerly awaiting the start of Luffy vs. Kaido

One Piece Chapter 1036 Twitter community reaction

While One Piece Chapter 1036 was amazing through and through, the Twitter community is apparently particularly excited for Luffy vs. Kaido. This is completely understandable, as this fight should be the last of the Onigashima raid and the beginning of the Wano arc’s end.

Fans are focusing on celebrating the start of Luffy vs. Kaido in a myriad of ways. Some are choosing to make memes, positing that Luffy and Kaido will join forces as a result of their laughing moment. Others are making connections to previous chapters and fights, as is typical of the ever-dedicated One Piece community.

A majority of fans are generally praising One Piece Chapter 1036 and the start of Luffy vs. Kaido, which is extremely understandable. One Piece Chapter 1036 certainly had engaging and exciting moments elsewhere, however.

Usopp and Izou’s moments in One Piece Chapter 1036 were extremely welcomed. These served as a great characterization moment for the former and an exciting action sequence for the latter. The opening of One Piece Chapter 1036 is also incredibly engaging, with Zoro vs. King being officially over with Zoro as the winner.

In addition, Zoro has a fantastic flashback moment where he remembers his promise of never losing again to Luffy. One Piece Chapter 1036 then gives fans an amazing panel, where Zoro says he’ll gladly become the King of Hell if that’s what it takes to keep his promise. This is in reference to his recently debuted King of Hell Three Sword Style.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1036 was a fantastic and deep chapter filled with much to love. However, and understandably so, fans seem to be particularly focused on the start of Luffy vs. Kaido.

This ultimate fight of the Wano arc is something fans have been waiting on for quite some time. Now that it’s here, fans can barely contain their excitement or anticipation for the official release of One Piece Chapter 1036 and future chapters.

Be sure to support the official release of One Piece Chapter 1036 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 11AM EST via various Shonen Jump platforms.

