One Piece Chapter 1041: Twitter reacts to Kaido and Big Mom flashback, Snakeman's return, and more

One Piece Chapter 1041 scanlations were released earlier this morning, and fans are responding incredibly positively. Many are celebrating the appearance of a Young Big Mom in the issue via a flashback of Kaido’s.

Others are excited about the return of Snakeman, and in an incredibly drawn fashion, at that. Even more are instead theorizing about Yamato and Momonosuke’s interaction, and what it could mean for them after the Wano arc ends.

Follow along as this article covers all the major Twitter community reactions to One Piece Chapter 1041.

Yamato and Momonosuke’s interaction and more are highlights of One Piece Chapter 1041

One Piece Chapter 1041 Twitter reaction

One Piece Chapter 1041 was an incredibly exciting chapter, wrapping up several fights and loose ends while thrusting Luffy versus Kaido into center stage. Fans are responding incredibly well to Snakeman’s return, as well as the beginning of Kaido’s flashback.

ADTS @adts_onepiece #ONEPIECE1041

Big Mom is seriously giving emperor or future pirate king vibes

Reminds me of roger/luffy

Big Mom is seriously giving emperor or future pirate king vibes

Reminds me of roger/luffy

She's too disrespected

Although short, Kaido’s flashback did highlight his meeting Big Mom as a young, 15-year-old boy. Twitter exploded in reaction to the reveal of young Big Mom, as well as what would seem to be the start of Kaido’s backstory.

Others are choosing to focus on the more comedic parts of One Piece Chapter 1041, the highlight of which is undoubtedly the Gorosei’s new orders. Assigning the boss of CP0 to eliminate Luffy and do the impossible has Twitter in stitches, with nearly everyone finding the request hilariously unrealistic.

Fans have also praised Hiyori for beginning her revenge against Orochi for the Kozuki family. Many are praising the poetic nature of her longstanding support of Orochi as Komurasaki and the reveal of her true identity in his (expected) final moments.

Sanji Joestar⭐🔥 @Baye_Moustapha_

I think that's my favorite line in this chapter 🥲

Hiyori: '' How could I possibly smile when I play it for you ? ''

I think that's my favorite line in this chapter 🥲

#ONEPIECE1041

Finally, fans seem to be honing in on Yamato and Momonosuke's conversation. Momonosuke’s doubt in his own strength has some fans believing Yamato will stay in Wano, with or without him. The former could also go to Laugh Tale with the Straw Hats.

☆rox☆ @kldIaw #ONEPIECE1041



yamato stays in wano along zunisha to protect it from the government and momo is the one who goes to laugh tale so trueee

While he is still mentally young, Shinobu’s Ripe-Ripe Fruit did age him into an adult physically. As a result, Momo likely would have the potential to become strong enough to sail the New World with the Straw Hats. While this is still a theory as of this writing, many fans seem invested in its likeliness.

In summation

∆nastasia @Anastergo

#ONEPIECE1041 Everything is obviously leading towards something massive. The raid feels amazing now, I can't explain how though. It feels like something incredible is happening

One Piece Chapter 1041 has absolutely wowed fans with nearly every page and panel. Developments such as Momonosuke’s insecurity have fueled theories for the future, while the issue's ending shots of Luffy vs. Kaido excited the fanbase for the immediate future.

Other highlights such as Komurasaki’s betrayal of Orochi and revealing her true identity have fans praising the long-term writing of the Wano arc. The poetic nature of her revealing her true identity and intentions through Orochi and Oden's shared love for a song is extremely satisfying.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

