What to expect in One Piece Chapter 1045

Readers are very excited to see what happens next in One Piece Chapter 1045.

The last chapter shook the very foundations of this series. With the reveal that Luffy ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model Nika, he now has the ridiculous power of cartoon physics. Kaido will learn the hard way that Luffy truly is the second coming of Joy Boy himself.

One Piece Chapter 1045 has a lot to live up to. Nonetheless, readers are willingly going along for the ride. The Onigashima Raid will likely have the most explosive climax in the series to date. Without a doubt, this is the most important fight in Luffy's entire life.

One Piece Chapter 1045 will be yet another hypeworthy experience

Expectations are riding high with the next chapter. Luffy might be laughing nonstop, but for Kaido, it's serious business. Readers eagerly await to see the epic conclusion of their fight. Without further ado, here's what readers can expect from One Piece Chapter 1045.

Luffy continues to showcase Gear Fifth

Khi @GrandSupremeKhi



I was waiting for Luffy's big awakening, not only he awakened his true Devil Fruit powers and FIFTH GEAR, the true name of his fruit is revealed, and it makes him Nika the Sun God who also happens to be JOY BOY!!!



#ONEPIECE1044 This week's One Piece, I can't even breathe...I was waiting for Luffy's big awakening, not only he awakened his true Devil Fruit powers and FIFTH GEAR, the true name of his fruit is revealed, and it makes him Nika the Sun God who also happens to be JOY BOY!!! This week's One Piece, I can't even breathe...I was waiting for Luffy's big awakening, not only he awakened his true Devil Fruit powers and FIFTH GEAR, the true name of his fruit is revealed, and it makes him Nika the Sun God who also happens to be JOY BOY!!!#ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/n2dadZ88CK

One Piece Chapter 1045 will likely pick up where it left off last week. Luffy has only shown readers a small glimpse of what he can do with his Awakened Devil Fruit. So far, he was able to manipulate the ground like rubber, alter his physique to cartoonish proportions, and swing Kaido around with ease.

Luffy's only limitation seems to be his imagination. It's currently unknown if there are potential drawbacks to his newfound abilities. This will likely be explained in the future, whether or not it's from One Piece Chapter 1045.

Readers will definitely want to see how this match plays out. Kaido will likely put up a great fight, but his eventual defeat is drawing closer. This is Luffy's best chance of taking down the Beasts Pirates once and for all.

A lore dump is very likely

Revujo (comms open) @Revujo This might be the worst time for it, so im pretty sure Kaido's flashback will start somewhere in the next 2 chapters.

Classic Oda. This might be the worst time for it, so im pretty sure Kaido's flashback will start somewhere in the next 2 chapters.Classic Oda.

These past few chapters have been one big reveal after another. One Piece Chapter 1045 will likely continue that recent trend.

Unlike most characters, Kaido seems to have a basic understanding of Joy Boy. Readers will be interested in his response to Luffy's new fighting style. Perhaps it will remind him of Joy Boy, which could trigger his anticipated flashback.

It will also be interesting to see how the World Government responds. They wanted to avoid this scenario for over 800 years.

Red Scabbards might be making their next move

queen🌙✧민우✧ @bymoonlightea #ONEPIECE1044



I have for YEARS now said that Orochi has to be killed by either Zoro, Denjiro or Hiyori.



Hiyori didn't kill him. She is letting him die and it's absolutely perfect. A pathetic death for a vile human being.



It's everything I ever wanted. I have for YEARS now said that Orochi has to be killed by either Zoro, Denjiro or Hiyori.Hiyori didn't kill him. She is letting him die and it's absolutely perfect. A pathetic death for a vile human being.It's everything I ever wanted. #ONEPIECE1044 I have for YEARS now said that Orochi has to be killed by either Zoro, Denjiro or Hiyori. Hiyori didn't kill him. She is letting him die and it's absolutely perfect. A pathetic death for a vile human being. It's everything I ever wanted. https://t.co/FjKso63Mp0

Eiichiro Oda sometimes likes to put smaller moments in bigger chapters, which gives it a necessary breather. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Scabbards make their next move.

Back in Chapter 1041, Raizo told Jinbei that preparations were being made, although he didn't specify what he meant. Some of the retainers have also been missing in action, most notably Denjiro.

At the very least, Oda may provide an update on their situation. What is known is that some of them are trying to evacuate the samurai from the flaming castle. Perhaps they have an escape plan in mind.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul