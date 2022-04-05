One Piece Chapter 1046: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1046 will be out soon, although some complications may arise for spoiler readers.

Luffy's climactic fight with Kaido is reaching its end. Both men have given this everything they got. With the weight of Wano Country on his shoulders, the Straw Hat needs to deliver a finishing move very soon.

One Piece Chapter 1046 will be a highly anticipated chapter like the previous ones. The question remains whether Luffy can finally put away his opponent. This article will let readers know when to expect the chapter and what to expect from it.

The hype train will keep on rolling for One Piece Chapter 1046

The wait is almost over for One Piece Chapter 1046. However, early spoilers will no longer be provided for various reasons. This article will give a brief rundown on why that is the case. Before that happens, here is when readers can expect the official release date.

Release date and time

Manga Plus is a website that officially translates Shonen Jump for western audiences. One Piece Chapter 1046 will be readily available on April 10 at 8.00 EST. The chapter will be simultaneously released in multiple languages. In the meantime, readers will have to wait until this Sunday.

There won't be early spoilers for quite a while

Traditionally, the spoiler community would have to wait until Tuesday to get the latest details. However, Spanish leaker Redon will no longer provide summaries, at least for now.

Publishing company Shueisha is threatening legal action over One Piece spoilers, particularly over Friday scanlations. They lose a lot of money whenever the unofficial chapters are out. Few readers are likely to visit their official Manga Plus website.

Redon will stay low to protect the Pirateking website. Readers can still expect One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers, but Redon will only publish information from other websites now. Just don't expect early Tuesday spoilers like in the past.

What to expect

The previous chapter focused solely on Luffy's ongoing battle with Kaido. One Piece Chapter 1046 will likely continue where they left off. Both men are exhausted at this point in the Onigashima Raid. Meanwhile, Yamato and Momonosuke will likely continue watching from the sidelines.

Luffy has only begun to showcase his bag of new tricks with Gear Fifth. With his Awakened Devil Fruit powers, he can already turn anything he touches into rubber. He can also turn into a giant, towering over Kaido's dragon form. Readers cannot wait to see what else Luffy has in store.

It should be noted that Kaido looks pretty suspicious about the nature of Luffy's Devil Fruit. The Emperor stated that Luffy has both the properties of a Paramecia and a Zoan. Perhaps he will figure out that something is up in this chapter. Gear Fifth is unlike anything Kaido has ever seen before.

In summary

One Piece Chapter 1046 will be officially available this Sunday, although leaked scanlations will be out by Friday. Onigashima is fast approaching Flower Capital, yet Luffy and Kaido barely have anything left in their respective tanks.

Readers should be expecting a break very soon. Eiichiro Oda usually takes a week off after a few consecutive chapters. This is mainly done to preserve his health. Readers will have to maintain their patience in that case.

