One Piece Chapter 1050: Does Wano Country have a connection to Skypiea?

Based on recent events with One Piece Chapter 1050, readers have a renewed interest in Skypiea.

When Kaido and Big Mom were defeated, they were sent deep underground into a lava pit. The impact seemingly caused a volcanic eruption underwater. One Piece Chapter 1050 even provides a map layout.

For a while now, readers have wondered how Seastone is made in Wano Country. The material originates from this particular location. For that reason, several theories are based on whether or not it's connected to Skypiea. This could have a major effect on the storyline going forward.

Skypiea might have a role to play after One Piece Chapter 1050

There seems to be some volcanic activity in One Piece Chapter 1050. Of course, this is a basic requirement for the creation of Seastone. This article will explain its connection to Wano Country as a whole, and what this could mean for the story.

Here is how Seastone is made

☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 @KayiZokuOtaku Going in further, the volcano is known to eject a substance known as Pyrobloin, and coincidentally this material is in seastone which as we know originated from Wano in the first place. Then soon as it comes in contact with water, it either creates a Sea or Island Cloud. Going in further, the volcano is known to eject a substance known as Pyrobloin, and coincidentally this material is in seastone which as we know originated from Wano in the first place. Then soon as it comes in contact with water, it either creates a Sea or Island Cloud. https://t.co/vRTbcjoGBY

Pagaya gave a brief explanation back in the Skypiea arc. Seastone is made from a substance known as "Pyrobloin," which originates from volcanic eruptions. When it touches water from the atmosphere, the material can form sea and island clouds. This is dense enough for Skypieans to walk on.

Very little is known about Seastone, but it did originate in Wano Country. Basil Hawkins mentioned it to Trafalgar Law when he used a Seastone nail on him.

Based on this information, there has to be volcanic activity somewhere in Wano Country. One Piece Chapter 1050 reveals that it can happen in underground areas. Through unknown means, Wano Country residents somehow crafted the Seastone material.

One Piece Chapter 1050 brings to light some popular theories

harish @harish_leo_

Which is the only place in world that have sea stone? Wano.

The only significant place we know with Volcano mountain? Mt Fuji in Wano.

Great thread, Joe. (Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt

Wano and Shandora. The Twin Dragons of Jaya:



#ONEPIECE #Theory One Piece Theory:Wano and Shandora. The Twin Dragons of Jaya: One Piece Theory: Wano and Shandora. The Twin Dragons of Jaya:#ONEPIECE #Theory https://t.co/3nFr4IuMHt Pagaya explained that Skypea clouds are made of Pyrobloin, an ingredient in Seastone. They are thrown by volcano activities.Which is the only place in world that have sea stone? Wano.The only significant place we know with Volcano mountain? Mt Fuji in Wano.Great thread, Joe. twitter.com/TypicalJAnt/st… Pagaya explained that Skypea clouds are made of Pyrobloin, an ingredient in Seastone. They are thrown by volcano activities.Which is the only place in world that have sea stone? Wano.The only significant place we know with Volcano mountain? Mt Fuji in Wano.Great thread, Joe. twitter.com/TypicalJAnt/st… https://t.co/VDut75NBNG

Credit goes to Joe from Three Skull Theories, who came up with a very interesting topic. One Piece Chapter 1050 brings attention to a certain theory regarding Skypiea. It states that Wano Country used to be apart of Jaya. Remember, the combined maps of Skypiea and Jaya resemble a skull.

Wano Country used to be known as the "City of Gold." However, the material is really hard to find. The idea is that Wano Country is the lost eye of Jaya, where it would neighbor the golden city Shandora. Theoretically, this theory is directly tied with Ancient Giants, who bear responsibility for moving these locations.

The Skypiean clouds were also made from Pyrobloin. It's quite possible that it originated from Mt. Fuji, since Paradise doesn't have many volcanoes. Seastone could potentially link both Wano Country and Skypiea together. A more comprehensive reading can be seen in the above Twitter thread.

Seastone will have a role to play very soon

WE AINT DONE YET @tvnkth The genius of Oda. From Chapter 240, he told us that volcanoes are closely related to sea stones. Then brought us to Wano where sea stones were being harvested, to defeat Kaido in chapter 1049 with a volcano. The attention to details. The genius of Oda. From Chapter 240, he told us that volcanoes are closely related to sea stones. Then brought us to Wano where sea stones were being harvested, to defeat Kaido in chapter 1049 with a volcano. The attention to details. https://t.co/BuFlqgWGGr

These speculative theories may or may not pan out. Regardless, there has to be a reason why Seastone originates in Wano Country.

One Piece Chapter 1050 has certainly brought a lot of attention back to Skypiea. Readers would love to know whether or not it's intentional. Seastone is simply a piece of that puzzle, but it may not be easy to put together.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far