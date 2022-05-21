One Piece Chapter 1050: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1050 might be the most hypeworthy event since Luffy's Devil Fruit Awakening.

Kaido is truly a "beast." He far surpassed the reader's expectations with his fighting performance. Having said that, Luffy might be declared the winner by now, especially after hitting the Bajrang Gun.

Most readers would love to see that narration box in One Piece Chapter 1050. Eiichiro Oda has been setting up Kaido's downfall ever since the Punk Hazard arc ten years ago. After a weeklong break, readers are eagerly anticipating the next chapter. It definitely cannot get here soon enough.

What should you know about One Piece Chapter 1050?

Geo @Geo_AW The biggest downfall of the beast pirates was their lack of cohesion as a pirate crew the fact that 14 mfs jumped Kaido is a reflection of how terrible they are as a crew, the strawhats would’ve never allowed 14 mfs to jump Luffy The biggest downfall of the beast pirates was their lack of cohesion as a pirate crew the fact that 14 mfs jumped Kaido is a reflection of how terrible they are as a crew, the strawhats would’ve never allowed 14 mfs to jump Luffy

It goes without saying that readers desperately want to see One Piece Chapter 1050. It will be the emotional high point of the Wano Country arc. Without further ado, here's what readers should know.

Release date and time

🎀𝓐𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓼𝓲𝓪🎀 @Anastergo



And now it's 10 years later, May of 2022 when Luffy defeated Kaido



Wow.

#ONEPIECE Just realized, it was in May of 2012 that Luffy and Law formed their allianceAnd now it's 10 years later, May of 2022 when Luffy defeated KaidoWow. #ONEPIECE 1049 Just realized, it was in May of 2012 that Luffy and Law formed their allianceAnd now it's 10 years later, May of 2022 when Luffy defeated Kaido Wow.#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1049 https://t.co/4jV2aCCif7

Shonen Jump will officially release the chapter on their MangaPlus website. It will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ paid subscription app. The former is free while the latter is not. However, MangaPlus only shows the first and last three chapters of any respective series.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will be released at the following times based on the time zones:

Pacific Standard Time : 8:00 AM (May 29)

: 8:00 AM (May 29) Eastern Standard Time : 11:00 AM EST (May 29)

: 11:00 AM EST (May 29) Indian Standard Time : 8.30 PM IST (May 29)

: 8.30 PM IST (May 29) British Standard Time : 4:00 PM BST (May 29)

: 4:00 PM BST (May 29) Central European Standard Time : 5:00 PM CEST (May 29)

: 5:00 PM CEST (May 29) Philippine Standard Time : 11:00 PM PHT (May 29)

: 11:00 PM PHT (May 29) Japanese Standard Time : 12:00 AM JST (May 30)

: 12:00 AM JST (May 30) Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM ACST (May 30)

Of course, spoilers will likely be released earlier that week. Readers might be able to find raw scans right around next Tuesday.

What to expect (speculative)

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1050 #Spoilers

First hint from the leaker for ch 1050 First hint from the leaker for ch 1050 #ONEPIECE1050 #Spoilers First hint from the leaker for ch 1050 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9IKzGN14Rt

Luffy's attack left a dragon-shaped hole at the bottom of Wano Country. Whether or not Kaido is down for good remains to be seen. One Piece Chapter 1050 may provide that long-awaited confirmation. Hopefully, readers will get to see reactions from the citizens of the Flower Capital.

Some readers may also hope for another flashback sequence since Kaido's backstory was skimmed through in the last chapter. Either way, he may finally accept Luffy as the Joy Boy he was looking for.

Meanwhile, the floating island finally made a safe landing near the Flower Capital. Momonosuke used his Flame Clouds to ensure that would happen. It may not be in One Piece Chapter 1050, but at some point he will revert to his current adult form. amd it will then be interesting to see his new appearance.

The end is near for the Onigashima Raid

One Piece Chapter 1050 could be very significant. Readers will know for certain whether or not Kaido is defeated. This will mark a historic turning point in the series. Luffy will have finally proven himself to be the Pirate King's successor. The Onigashima Raid would be a major success.

Wano Country will start wrapping up shortly afterwards. There is a lot to unpack for the readers. With Kaido and Orochi finally taken care of, the Kozuki family can start rebuilding the country. The Straw Hats can also get their hands on the Road Poneglyph, which means that they will have one more to find.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee