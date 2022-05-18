One Piece Chapter 1050: Will Luffy lose an eye?

One Piece Chapter 1050 isn't out yet, but readers are already speculating about Luffy's current status.

In the previous chapter, Luffy finally hit Kaido with his Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun. The attack seemingly defeated the monstrous dragon. However, readers won't know until One Piece Chapter 1050. In the meantime, they did notice something peculiar about Luffy's appearance.

There have been several panels where Luffy was closing his left eye. It might not mean anything in the long run, but that hasn't stopped theorists from coming up with their own conclusions.

Will Luffy end up losing an eye in One Piece Chapter 1050? A look at the theory

Context will be needed to explain this situation. More than a few readers fear that Luffy will be missing an eye by One Piece Chapter 1050.

This article will explain the eye patch theory and why so many readers believe this is the right time.

The basis of the eye patch theory

SoulsCrab @MeJelp @LaughingPaleMan @VsFeral It is funny how consistent Oda is. He said back in 2007 that there would be no eye patch characters until near the end of One Piece. And yeah, in the pirate anime, there isn't a single notable character with an eye patch yet....and that was 15 years ago. @LaughingPaleMan @VsFeral It is funny how consistent Oda is. He said back in 2007 that there would be no eye patch characters until near the end of One Piece. And yeah, in the pirate anime, there isn't a single notable character with an eye patch yet....and that was 15 years ago. https://t.co/394HxvesG1

Back in 2007, Eiichiro Oda released a collectors book known as One Piece 10th Treasures. It commemorated the special ten-year anniversary of the series. The eye patch theory is based on a direct quote from this book.

Below is a rough translation of what he said:

"... It's not like I dislike eye patches, so in the final scenes of One Piece, there is one pirate who appears with an eye patch."

Many readers have found it very strange how the series lacked pirates with eye patches. Oda doesn't shy away from stereotypical depictions, either, considering the character designs for the Blackbeard Pirates.

Luffy is often the prime candidate for this particular role since he will undoubtedly appear in the final scenes. For that reason, readers are eager to find out what happens in One Piece Chapter 1050. Based on select panels, Luffy could have lost his left eye to Kaido.

Of course, it doesn't necessarily have to be Luffy

Some readers aren't convinced that Luffy will be wearing that eye patch. It would be a sudden departure from his familiar character design. As a result, they don't expect it to happen in One Piece Chapter 1050.

For starters, Kaido's final attack generated extremely hot temperatures. That would explain why Luffy had to close his eyes. Many fans believe he did it because he needed to withstand the heat of Kaido's powerful blast.

With that in mind, the eye patch theory doesn't even need to involve Luffy. Judging by Oda's words, it could also belong to an end-game character. The original Joy Boy would be a great example.

Readers will just have to wait until the next chapter

These are very exciting times for One Piece fans. After spending many years in Wano Country, Oda seems to be wrapping up the Onigashima Raid. From this point forward, readers will enter the end game.

Based on Oda's previous statements on the eye patch character, they will eventually show up in the final stages. That is why this theory has taken off in the recent chapter. Readers know that Oda's story will be in the final saga.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh