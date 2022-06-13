One Piece Chapter 1053: Release date, time, what to expect and more

In the wake of author Eiichiro Oda’s final saga announcement last week, fans are clamoring for any information on One Piece chapter 1053. While no official spoiler for the issue has been released as of this writing, there are some hints and promises as well as insight on what the cover will be.

Additionally, it seems the assumption made by fans that the Wano arc would be ending in One Piece chapter 1053 is wrong. Per Twitter user, highly reputable One Piece leaker and news reporter @ScotchInformer (Scotch), the Wano arc will not be ending in chapter 1053.

Follow along as this article breaks down these latest One Piece chapter 1053 teasers and promises.

One Piece Chapter 1053 seems to be taking on a very different form than fans suspected

Release date and time

One Piece chapter 1053 is set to officially release on Sunday, June 19, 2022 for most international readers, which would be Monday. Those in Japan can tune in on June 20. The issue will be available to international readers via two official sources, both of which are digital.

The first source is Viz Media’s MANGA Plus service, which is free for anyone to access. However, it typically shows the first and last three issues of a series. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app is a paid service, but allows readers to access the entirety of a series rather than the first and latest three chapters.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8.00 AM PST (June 19)

Eastern Time: 11.00 AM EST (June 19)

Indian time: 8.30 PM IST (June 19)

British Time: 4.00 PM BST (June 19)

European Time: 5.00 PM CEST (June 19)

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM PHT (June 19)

Japanese Standard Time: 12.00 AM JST (June 20)

Australia Time: 12:.0AM ACST (June 20)

Currently known information and teases

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1053 has no verified story-based spoiler information as of this writing. However, insight into its cover page as well as some teases about the content and overall quality have been addressed by various leakers.

Twitter user, reputable One Piece leaker, and news reporter @Epicopboy first tweeted that the issue would feature a color spread rather than a cover page story. This is most likely to celebrate the upcoming final saga of the series, which was announced last week. With that being said, this is quite speculative.

Roughly 19 hours later, @Epicopboy tweeted out that it’s a great chapter and gave it a 10/10 ranking. Some of the confirmed information fans will be receiving in the upcoming issue are the identities of the new Yonko, along with everyone’s new bounties.

Roughly five hours after that tweet, @Epicopboy claimed that, as per @ScotchInformer, the Wano arc would not be ending in chapter 1053. This confirms that it will continue into the 1054th issue and possibly beyond.

What to expect (speculative)

With all these teases from highly reputable sources, it seems as if One Piece chapter 1053 is set to be an exciting, fully-packed issue. Since the Wano arc has been confirmed to be continuing by reputable sources, it seems there will probably be a showdown between Admiral Ryokugyu and the Straw Hats and Scabbards.

There’s also the possibility that the Wano arc is indeed continuing, but as a post-arc narrative. If this is the case, then the post-Wano arc will most likely address questions such as the location of Big Mom’s crew, the fate of the two Yonko, Kaido’s Road Poneglyph, and more.

Unfortunately, one of the least plausible plot points fans will see is the return of Big Mom and Kaido, who have now been submerged in magma for a week within the series. While some are still holding out hope, One Piece chapter 1053 probably won't delve into that narrative.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

