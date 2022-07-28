One Piece Chapter 1055: What was Shanks' goal in coming to Wano?

One Piece Chapter 1055 full summary spoilers were leaked in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 27, and they brought much needed clarity on certain issues. However, the summary failed to adequately address Shanks’ true goal in coming to Wano in the first place.

While he never actually sets foot on mainland Wano, it seems that his arrival is very deliberate, which could be a sign of him having an agenda. One Piece Chapter 1055 indicates that he intends to protect the next generation, but could this be a red herring?

Follow along as this article breaks down what Shanks’ true motive for coming to Wano may have been in One Piece Chapter 1055.

One Piece Chapter 1055 sees Shanks leave Wano almost as quickly as he arrived, suggests hidden objective

Shanks’ true goal

One Piece Chapter 1055 full summary spoilers began releasing in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 27. While the full summary did clear up many aspects of the chapter, fans have been left even more confused as to why Shanks wanted to come to Wano, to the extent of deliberately steering his ship to approach the island.

The latest issue and the chapter prior clearly established Shanks as specifically heading to Wano, rather than simply passing through on his way to another destination. Yet, for some reason, he leaves without ever setting foot on the mainland of the country, right after he senses Ryokugyu’s retreat.

However, if the rest of the issue is taken into consideration, there emerges a possible explanation for Shanks’ actions.

Chapter 1055 sees Kozuki Sukiyaki show Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law the ruins of Ancient Wano, and establishes the location of the Ancient Weapon Pluton and how to find it.

Furthermore, the two are shown the location of Wano’s Road Poneglyph, which is placed near both the Ancient Weapon and Ancient Wano. With such major reveals coming together in one issue, it’s almost as if Oda is trying to establish a connection between them and Shanks’ appearance.

For starters, it’s already widely agreed upon that Shanks is one of the most powerful Conqueror’s Haki users in the series, if not the most powerful. Who’s to say that this power, range, and skill is limited solely to his Conqueror’s Haki? It’s entirely possible that, with his exceptional Observation Haki, he was able to “listen in” to Sukiyaki, Robin, and Law’s conversation.

This ability was featured in the series during the Skypiea arc, when Enel used his Observation Haki in combination with his Devil Fruit powers to eavesdrop on conversations in Skypiea. While his Devil Fruit was said to have played a major, synergistic role in this ability, it’s entirely possible that Shanks’ Observation Haki is strong enough on its own to do the same.

If this ends up being the case, it will answer plenty of questions about Shanks’ appearance and contribution in One Piece Chapter 1055. While it’s an easy guess that Ryokugyu had arrived to eliminate a prodigy of the New Era quickly, it’s also possible that Shanks heard the Admiral specifically list this as his goal. With this in mind, who’s to say that he didn’t also overhear the location of Pluton and the Road Poneglyph?

If he did listen in on the conversation, it would explain why he departed the seas around Wano so suddenly. Destroying the walls of Wano would result in a massive efflux of water into the surrounding seas, likely capsizing any ships lurking around the Wano waterfalls. So, there is a chance that the One Piece Chapter 1055 panel which implies Shanks leaving the Wano area is only temporary, or even just the Yonko getting space from the coming waves.

While only a theory, and purely speculative as a result, it certainly makes a startling amount of sense considering what’s known about Shanks, Observation Haki, and the race for the One Piece.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

