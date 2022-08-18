One Piece Chapter 1057 (Raw Scans): Supernovas depart, Wano's saviors celebrated, and more

The raw scanned images for One Piece Chapter 1057 were released late Wednesday night to the enjoyment of fans everywhere. While full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1057 had been available since Tuesday morning, the raw scans help to bolster the veracity of what the summary spoilers claim to happen.

Based on the raw scan images for One Piece Chapter 1057, it seems that everything in the summary spoilers was accurate. Some of the most notable developments of the issue include no new Straw Hat joining the crew on the Thousand Sunny and the Wano arc finally and officially ending with the Straw Hats' departure.

Follow along as this article covers the most significant highlights of One Piece Chapter 1057’s raw scans.

One Piece Chapter 1057 raw scans confirm Yamato’s choice to stay in Wano and more

According to the raw scans and the summary spoilers, it seems that Yamato will not be joining the Straw Hats on the seas quite yet. This is further supported by the Wano arc's ending in this issue.

The issue begins its story content, as raw scans show and summary spoilers told, in an auditorium in the Flower Capital. On stage is the new school teacher from Chapter 1052, seen lecturing audience members about the night of the Onigashima Raid and the sacrifices made to ensure the Kozuki clan's revenge.

The next three pages of raw scans show Momonosuke racing through the forest in dragon form, with Yamato and Momonosuke on his back. As the three talk and run, Momo begins remembering several key moments from the Wano arc, including his confronting Kaido and meeting Luffy.

The group is then shown arriving at Tokage Port on the following two pages, where the Straw Hats are happy to see their friends. However, feelings aren't shared, as Momonosuke angrily approaches Luffy looking to pick a fight over not being said goodbye to. Kin'emon shares this sentiment, drawing his swords, while Yamato attempts to calm the two down.

The two subsequent pages, however, show Momonosuke instead breaking down in tears upon realizing he has to say goodbye to his friends. In return, Luffy and the Straw Hats give him a copy of their Jolly Roger to hang in Wano. While not evident in the raw scans, full summary spoilers make it clear that this is also Luffy's way of claiming Wano as his territory.

With everything patched up and no hard feelings remaining, One Piece Chapter 1057 raw scans then show the Straw Hats finally departing from the Wano mainland. As they do, Kid seems to tease Luffy and Law over something, which the full summary spoilers claim to be over the Straw Hats' taking the Hakumai elevator down.

This clearly upsets Luffy and Law, who (per the One Piece Chapter 1057 raw scans) seem to commit to going down via the waterfall instead. As the three ships crash into the oceans below, One Piece Chapter 1057 shifts perspective back to the Flower Capital auditorium, where Hiyori and Denjiro's confrontation with Orochi is being recapped.

The crowd seems to be getting particularly excited in the build-up to the moment, where Hiyori appears to shout out something she said to Orochi during the Onigashima Raid. Full summary spoilers claim this to be her asserting that "the Kurozumi were born to burn," with "kurozumi" being able to be read as "charcoal" in Japanese.

The final pages of the raw scans show various people in Wano celebrating, as well as a picture of Momonosuke and his generation of Kozuki clan retainers surrounding him. The final panels of One Piece Chapter 1057, per the raw scans, show Momonosuke, Kin'emon, and Yamato returning to the Flower Capital as the curtains fall on Wano Act 3 and the Wano arc overall.

