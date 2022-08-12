One Piece Chapter 1057's first released spoilers claim 3 new nakama joining the crew as Wano arc ends

After an incredibly long week filled with never-ending teases, fans have finally received the first piece of spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1057. The information comes from incredibly reputable series leakers, Un-amed and Jmena via the WorstGen forums, which were then posted to Twitter by news accounts such as @ONEPIECESPOILE1.

In an incredibly shocking twist after several teases that Yamato wouldn’t join the crew, there seem to be three new crew members at the end of the upcoming issue. If this ends up being the case for One Piece Chapter 1057, Yamato fans will no doubt be even more enraged that three other crew members joined, and none were their favorite.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1057 spoiler information.

One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers confirm Wano arc’s ending as issue plays out a recap of arc’s key moments

Latest spoilers

As mentioned before, reputable sources by the name of Un-amed and Jmena put out the first set of spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1057 on WorstGen forums, which were then picked up by news accounts for social media sites.

The title of the issue is censored in spoilers, but it appears to be two words of four and three letters each. One of the most likely candidates for a chapter title is “Good Bye,” especially when considering the issue’s events, but this is purely speculation as of this writing.

The spoilers begin by specifying that the chapter is a build-up to the last four to five pages of the issue. These will see the farewell of the Straw Hats from Wano, as well as the end of the Wano arc itself after four long years for fans.

The arc allegedly focuses on Momonosuke recalling important events of the arc and giving little speeches on the events overall. Fans can expect some flashbacks of Momo’s initial meeting with Luffy, his asking the Straw Hats for help beating Kaido in the Mokomo Dukedom, and the Onigashima Raid scene where he proudly states his name.

The next part of the spoilers claims that the Straw Hats get three more nakama on the Sunny by the end of the issue. This is an interesting claim, as many leaks throughout the week had suggested that Yamato doesn’t end up joining the crew. If this is the case, many fans suspect Jinbe, Wet-Haired Caribou, and either Carrot or Zeus to be considered the three new nakama.

The spoilers then jump to the end of the issue, where Momonosuke is seen talking “with two characters” about a flag as the narrator says Wano’s destiny is now in their hands. Presumably, these “two characters” are unknown if not specified in these spoilers. However, this could be a deliberate choice by the leakers to keep some aspects of the issue a secret for now.

ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1057 @ONEPIECESPOILE1

SPOILERS!!!

.

.



info by Etenboby:

"Yamato made the decision(last page of 1056) to travel around Wano first, just like Oden

Luffy told Momo, Yamato and Kin’emon that he’ll come pick them up whenever they decide they wanna be a pirate" #ONEPIECE 1057 #ONEPIECE SPOILERS!!!info by Etenboby:"Yamato made the decision(last page of 1056) to travel around Wano first, just like OdenLuffy told Momo, Yamato and Kin’emon that he’ll come pick them up whenever they decide they wanna be a pirate" #ONEPIECE1057 #ONEPIECE SPOILERS!!!..info by Etenboby:"Yamato made the decision(last page of 1056) to travel around Wano first, just like OdenLuffy told Momo, Yamato and Kin’emon that he’ll come pick them up whenever they decide they wanna be a pirate"

Finally, the One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers end by saying the curtains close on the arc and Wano Act 3, with an editor's comment which says “feelings are inherited forever.” The spoilers end by specifying that, after four long years, the Wano arc is finally over.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1057 certainly paint an interesting picture of the issue. A recap chapter to end the arc is somewhat questionable but not entirely out of line considering how long the crew has been fighting Momonosuke’s battle with him. Overall, One Piece Chapter 1057 seems, based on these initial spoilers, to be an exciting chapter to close the arc out with.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das