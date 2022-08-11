One Piece Chapter 1057 teaser is a nightmare for every Yamato fan

Despite Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication being on break, One Piece leakers seem to know enough to release hints for One Piece Chapter 1057 throughout the week. While many of the previously released hints suggested an unexpected end to Yamato’s character arc in Wano, the latest tease seems to be a nightmare for their fans.

Reputable leaker Un-amed posted the hint to various forum sites, which were then taken to Twitter by several series' news accounts, such as @OP_NEWS2022. While unconfirmed until full summary spoilers are released, the latest information seems to suggest a much different path for Yamato than their fans were expecting.

Follow along as this article discusses the latest One Piece Chapter 1057 teaser, as well as addresses why it doesn’t bode well for Yamato fans.

Latest One Piece Chapter 1057 hint suggests Yamato’s not joining the Straw Hats as they depart from Wano

The hint

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022



According to leaker Un-amed:



》NO Boa, Mihawk, Blackbeard, Carrot, Admirals, Vivi, Coby, and Weevil in this Chapter.....



》Cover Page is Hype.



》Wano Arc Ends this Chapter.



According to leaker Un-amed:

》NO Boa, Mihawk, Blackbeard, Carrot, Admirals, Vivi, Coby, and Weevil in this Chapter.....

》Cover Page is Hype.

》Wano Arc Ends this Chapter.

》For Yamato Fans = 5/10

As mentioned before, reputable series leaker Un-amed recently released a hint for One Piece Chapter 1057 to various forum sites. This hint was then taken to Twitter by several news accounts for the series.

The hint begins by emphasizing that there are no appearances from several noteworthy characters in the upcoming issue. Specifically mentioned for lack of appearance are Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, Blackbeard, Carrot, the general Marine Admirals, Vivi Nefertari, Coby, or Edward Weevil.

Many fans had suspected that the upcoming issue might focus on members of the Cross Guild, former Shichibukai, Blackbeard, or even Vivi Nefertari. Unsurprisingly, the lack of spoiler information this week has led many fans to profess their ideal versions of the upcoming issue.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022



Also he said:

The Chapter is Good For Narrative Fans and 10/10 for fans with good taste.

Nevertheless, the hint continues specifying that the cover page is “hype,” likely suggesting it to be a sort of special design to commemorate some aspect of the series. With a recent interview tour of Eiichiro Oda’s house airing, it’s possible that this could be worked into the cover page.

It could also be something showing the Straw Hats leaving Wano, which will likely be in the upcoming issue. This likelihood is further bolstered by the hint suggesting that the Wano arc ends with this issue, bringing the Straw Hats’ long-winded adventures in the isolationist nation to an end.

Finally, in an unfortunate set of news for Yamato fans, the hint ends by specifying that for Yamato fans, the chapter is a 5/10 at best. This is in line with many previous hints and teasers, which seemed to specify Yamato fans simultaneously loving and hating how the issue plays out as it relates to her.

Joker 🇭🇹 @Jr941_



@OP_NEWS2022 If Yamato was joining the crew it would be a 10/10 for Yamato Fans. Anything below a 10/10 would means she's not joining the crew.

I'm getting Vivi vibes. Honorary Crew-member maybe?

While some fans of Yamato were holding out hope, many have taken this news in combination with the Wano arc ending as an almost official announcement that they won’t join the crew. This would be a shocking twist if it does come to fruition, with their joining seeming almost certain just a few weeks prior.

Given this week's set of hints and teasers, this would be a shockingly unexpected move for the series. Yamato fans can at least take solace in the fact that Carrot might not also join the crew, given that this latest hint has specified her not appearing in the issue.

However, this is all speculation until veritable One Piece Chapter 1057 summary spoiler information is released by the series’ leakers. Despite how certain Yamato’s staying in Wano may seem, nothing is set in stone until spoiler information for the official release begins leaking.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Shreya Das