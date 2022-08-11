New One Piece Chapter 1057 hint seemingly confirms Yamato's choice to stay in Wano

Late Wednesday morning, an additional One Piece Chapter 1057 hint began circulating on Twitter after being posted by various reputable accounts and sources within the community. The hint seemingly provides clarity on Yamato’s fate in One Piece Chapter 1057 and beyond, which will no doubt cause an even further divide amongst fans on the issue.

While hints shouldn’t be taken for certain, especially with spoilers not releasing anytime this week, fans should take this message with a grain of salt. Despite how concrete this hint makes the coming issue’s events seem, there’s always the possibility that the associated leakers are misinformed about it.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest hint for One Piece Chapter 1057, as well as what fans can expect in the upcoming issue and beyond.

One Piece Chapter 1057’s latest hint spells disaster for those who wanted Yamato to join the crew

Trouble brewing for Yamato fans

WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1057

SPOILER!!

Someone asked the leaker this:

"Her(Yamato) joining but staying would be worse than her not joining but leaving, unless she comes back after like, 1 arc. The whole point is that she wants adventures "



His answer: "And she will get them, in wano".. SPOILER!!Someone asked the leaker this:"Her(Yamato) joining but staying would be worse than her not joining but leaving, unless she comes back after like, 1 arc. The whole point is that she wants adventures "His answer: "And she will get them, in wano".. #ONEPIECE1057 SPOILER!!...Someone asked the leaker this:"Her(Yamato) joining but staying would be worse than her not joining but leaving, unless she comes back after like, 1 arc. The whole point is that she wants adventures "His answer: "And she will get them, in wano".. https://t.co/PPVCRNYF2Q

The latest hint for One Piece Chapter 1057 is disastrous for some, as it seemingly confirms that Yamato will stay in Wano.

The leak originally came from one of the various spoiler forum sites for the series, where leakers often post hints and spoilers, and answer fan questions. One fan shared a sentiment that Yamato joining and staying is worse than them leaving, assuming they leave in a long-term sense.

Fans cite the whole point of Yamato's character arc as being based on their desire to live freely and have adventures on the high seas, just as Oden did. Allegedly, a leaker responded to this statement by saying that “she will get them, in Wano.”

Understandably, this has caught the attention of many fans, those who support Yamato’s joining the crew and those against it.

Both sides seem to be taking this hint as law, assuming that no other outcome remains for Yamato other than their staying behind in Wano. While this isn’t necessarily the case, this article will assume it to be to analyze Yamato's role in the story moving forward, as well as the fallout of this narrative path.

Yamato’s role in Wano will be of main concern if they don’t end up joining the Straw Hat crew. Their primary role would likely be as one of Momonosuke’s retainers, as well as teaching him how to control his dragon form. Having been the child of Kaido, Yamato is likely knowledgeable in some key areas of the Fruit’s powers, abilities, and many uses.

Furthermore, Yamato's presence alone as a child of Kaido in Wano will likely be sufficient as a deterrent to the country’s threats. This would reflect the truth in Ryokugyu’s words during his assault, where he claimed that the former Yonko’s name was all that kept the country safe from an outside threat, even if life within was hell.

Vicky @V_k_s__ @WorstGenHQ What the point in introducing Yamato if she doesn't join straw hats. @WorstGenHQ What the point in introducing Yamato if she doesn't join straw hats.

There’s also the question of how this affects Carrot’s likelihood of joining the crew, which is something Yamato fans will be upset to see. Unfortunately, Carrot will almost certainly be joining the crew if Yamato does not, especially considering how dejected she seemed at being named the next ruler of the Mokomo Dukedom.

Fans should be cautious of any One Piece Chapter 1057 hints, including those as seemingly ironclad as this one until spoilers are released. Only then will fans have an accurate and non-interpretable picture of what will occur in One Piece Chapter 1057.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

