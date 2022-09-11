One Piece Chapter 1059: Every hint of Shakky being the former empress of Amazon Lily

The recent unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1059 was full of action, intrigue, and excitement as the war for the Isle of Women was recapped for readers. While nothing is official until official releases come out, it seems that fans are getting some additional lore on Amazon Lily’s past rulers.

None other than Shakuyaku, the wife of Silvers Rayleigh, is revealed to have been a former empress of Amazon Lily in One Piece Chapter 1059. Having ruled two generations prior to Hancock’s current rule, she was also revealed to have been an ex-Captain of the Kuja Pirates, likely heading the crew during her time as empress.

However, fans are now wondering exactly how much foreshadowing prior to this reveal suggested her previous royal status. Follow along as this article entirely breaks down all instances of foreshadowing for One Piece Chapter 1059’s major reveal regarding Shakuyaku, better known as Shakky.

One Piece Chapter 1059’s major reveal has sparse but apparent foreshadowing throughout series

Even though there isn't a lot of foreshadowing for One Piece Chapter 1059's revelation in earlier issues, there are a few instances that point to her having ties to the Kuja. Most of the evidence comes from the Post-War arc, where Silvers Rayleigh appears at Amazon Lily following the events at Marineford.

Following Luffy’s being brought back to the island, Silvers Rayleigh suddenly appears, having swum to the island from the Sabaody Archipelago. After being berated by Hancock herself, he eventually gives Gloriosa a note from Shakky, where she reads it, seemingly accepting whatever information is within, before having a discussion with Rayleigh.

The discussion establishes that Rayleigh has a long-standing past with Shakky, the Boa sisters, and Gloriosa, with the Sandersonia and Marigold each saying as much. Rayleigh then discusses how he found Luffy at Amazon Lily, with a flashback showing a conversation he had with Shakky.

The conversation essentially sees her correctly predicting that Boa Hancock would fall for the Straw Hat Pirate, saying that Luffy’s recent actions all make sense in that context. She even goes as far as to say that if she were Hancock, she would hide him on Amazon Lily in order to fool the Marines, who know Hancock as a universal hater of men regardless of who they are.

Unfortunately, this is the only major piece of foreshadowing for this exciting One Piece Chapter 1059 reveal. Nonetheless, it is an excellent instance of an advance hint, revealing a great deal to fans in just a few pages.

Firstly, it establishes that Rayleigh, Shakky, Gloriosa, and the Boa sisters have rapport dating back at least 13 years prior. Their history likely goes even farther back, with Sandersonia and Marigold commenting on how helpful Rayleigh, Shakky, and Gloriosa were in their lives following freedom from Mariejois.

Gloriosa’s comment on how Shakky "never changes" is also incredibly motherlike, suggesting something akin to a paternal relationship between the two. While the exact generation over which Gloriosa ruled is unknown, context clues suggest she may have been a ruler before Shakky, with the two likely having met on Sabaody after Shakky was replaced.

Her on-point assessment of how Hancock would act is also a kind of foreshadowing. This is especially true when considering how many characters emphasize their inability to read or truly understand Hancock in any capacity. With Shakky knowing her so well, it suggests she may have also been a ruler of Amazon Lily at one point, in addition to being close to Hancock.

While there aren’t many individually distinct instances of foreshadowing for One Piece Chapter 1059’s royalty reveal, the lone instance is quite deep. Even if this weren’t the case, however, fans seem excited enough over One Piece Chapter 1059’s Shakky reveal that they likely wouldn’t mind.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

