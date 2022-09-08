One Piece Episode 1032: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1032 will be released soon this week, bringing with it a shift in the status quo in the series. This upcoming episode promises to be an action-packed one, for it focuses on many different battles occurring inside Onigashima at the moment.

In last week’s episode, Big Mom betrayed Kaido and his men after learning how they treated the innocent people of the Land of Wano. This episode, which is titled The Dawn of the Land of Wano – The All-Out Battle Heats Up!, will see Big Mom facing a new powerful opponent, while also bringing back a fan-favorite character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Episode 1031.

Big Mom vs Ulti will commence in One Piece Episode 1032

When will the episode come out and where can you see it?

One Piece Episode 1032 is expected to come out this Sunday, September 11, at around 11 am JST. As always, the episode will be first aired on Japanese TV Networks, to be later released internationally. Below, you will find a list containing the release date and time arranged according to the time zone you live in:

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 10

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, Saturday, September 10

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, Saturday, September 10

British Summer time – 3:00 am, Sunday, September 11

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, Sunday, September 11

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, Sunday, September 11

Philippine time – 10:00 am, Sunday, September 11

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, Sunday, September 11

Spain – 10:00 am CEST, Sunday, September 11

Latin America – 3:00 am PDT, Sunday, September 11

The international release of One Piece Episode 1032 will be handled by Crunchyroll, the official site for the series. You can enjoy all the previous episodes of One Piece on their website and mobile app. Fans are encouraged to use this service, as doing so supports the official release of the series.

What happened in Episode 1031?

One Piece Episode 1031 brought fans back to the Land of Wano to witness the raid on Onigashima that Luffy and his friends are participating in. The episode mostly focused on Nami, Usopp, and Otama, who were trying to escape from Page One’s clutches. Page One had been trying to capture them for many episodes, and this frustrated him to no end.

Thanks to Nami and Usopp’s combined attacks, the group was able to leave Page One behind, only to find Big Mom waiting for them. In a surprising turn of events, Big Mom recognized Otama, who helped her when she had lost her memory. Otama revealed to Big Mom that the people who took care of her died at the hands of Kaido’s man. This enraged the woman, who obliterated Page One in a single hit.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1032?

Ulti and Page One, as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom has broken the alliance between her crew and the Animal Kingdom Pirates by attacking Page One. Ulti was present to see her younger brother being attacked by the Yonko, so this will undoubtedly end up in a fight between Ulti and Big Mom. While it is unlikely that taking down Ulti will be a challenge for someone like Big Mom, their battle, nonetheless, will be amazing to watch.

One Piece Episode 1032 will also return to the Live Floor, where Chopper and Marco are leading the attack against Queen. Otama’s goal is to arrive at the Live Floor as soon as possible, as she could order all the Smiley users to help the Straw Hats and their allies. If Big Mom and Ulti get distracted during their fight, this goal could soon be accomplished.

Big Mom as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, One Piece Episode 1032 will bring back Sanji, who has been missing for quite some time in the series. He will be taking care of Zoro, who suffered grave injuries during his fight against Kaido and Big Mom.

Edited by Susrita Das