One Piece: Zoro and Sanji have a better rivalry than legendary pirates Mihawk and Shanks

With the recent One Piece manga issues, fans have felt that the entire status quo of the series has been flipped upside down. Alongside the reveal of the new Straw Hat bounties, fans were treated to some time with the Cross Guild and its leaders, where the organization’s origins were revealed.

A discussion about the Cross Guild’s leaders segued into a reveal of their bounties, where Dracule Mihawk reigned supreme with what is essentially a 3.6 billion Beri bounty. It’s one of the most impressive in One Piece and has reignited the Mihawk versus Shanks rivalry amongst series fans.

However, there is still at least one better rivalry in the series. Follow along as this article breaks down why Zoro and Sanji have a better rivalry than One Piece’s legendary pirates, Shanks and Mihawk.

Sanji and Zoro's rivalry heavily outweighs the current hot topic of Shanks and Mihawk rivalry in One Piece

Sakata P @SilverSakata1 mihawk vs shanks might actually be an even stupider debate among the fandom than zoro vs sanji at this point. That is an accomplishment. mihawk vs shanks might actually be an even stupider debate among the fandom than zoro vs sanji at this point. That is an accomplishment.

One of the most consistent aspects of One Piece since the series’ fledgling steps has been the bickering rivalry between Sanji and Zoro. The two Straw Hats, while respecting and caring for one another deep down, are constantly at each other’s throats and trying to show which one is superior to the other.

Their rivalry began in the Arlong Park arc, where the two disagreed over how they should treat Nami in light of her betraying the crew. Due to his friendship with Kuina, Zoro wanted to fight her as an equal. But Sanji, due to the love and respect he has for his mom and sister, said that she should be treated like a lady regardless.

Since then, the two have taken to teasing, bickering with, and even fighting each other at every moment. While they both have several instances throughout the series which prove they do care for each other, their rivalry always overshadows this feeling of camaraderie and has become the most famous thing about their relationship.

It’s also one of One Piece’s most famous tropes, with even the general anime community at least somewhat aware of the two’s rivalry. Conversely, if one asked a general anime fan about the Shanks and Mihawk rivalry, they most likely wouldn't even know that a rivalry existed between the two.

In a scene that takes place very early in the series, Mihawk and Shanks poke and prod each other over a rematch for a battle they apparently once had. While this tense joking eventually gives way to a more friendly conversation and tone, it’s clear that the two were at least rivals at one point, if not still competitive in one way or another.

However, almost nothing has been said about their rivalry after this moment, giving fans no further context as to the nature and history of their acquaintance.

What brought their rivalry back into discussion amongst the series’ fanbase was Mihawk’s bounty reveal, which places him less than half a billion Beri shy of Shanks’ bounty. There’s also a line in the bounty reveal that states he has “even greater sword skill than Red-Hair the Emperor,” referring to Shanks (who holds the title of Yonko). This has lit a wildfire on social media, with many fans arguing over which of the two is stronger in light of this latest information.

However, one thing that has become apparent in these discussions is that fans aren’t universally aware of this rivalry or knowledgeable enough of the two to actually discuss it. Rather than a comment on fans’ knowledge of the two, this is meant to say that the canonical One Piece story simply hasn’t told or shown fans enough about the two character's strengths.

Sanji and Zoro, meanwhile, constantly have their abilities showcased in each major arc of the series, with many even seeing them become stronger by the end. Their rivalry is also universally known, whereas Mihawk and Shanks' is not.

With all that being said, it’s quite clear that Zoro and Sanji’s rivalry is superior to Mihawk and Shanks’ in almost every way. Essentially, the only advantage that the latter rivalry has over the former is the enigmatic intrigue it currently possesses.

Another less-impactful advantage is that it features two of the strongest characters in the series, whereas Zoro and Sanji would still be considered up-and-comers. However, with the accomplishments the Straw Hat crew has been making, this could change in the near future, taking away one of the few advantages Shanks and Mihawk’s rivalry has.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

