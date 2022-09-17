One Piece chapter 1060 spoiler shines the light on Im-sama’s gender

Since the leaks for One Piece chapter 1060 were released, fans have been coming up with theories about the mysterious Im-sama. A fan known as u/sixtyonetwo came up with a hypothesis about Im’s gender based on their silhouette. The user explains that Im’s appearance in this upcoming chapter makes them look like a man.

Continue reading to learn more about how the latest spoilers shed light on Im's gender, which has led fans to draw their own conclusions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060.

One Piece chapter 1060 implies Im-sama is likely a man, as pointed out by users on Reddit

The Reddit post created by u/sixtyonetwo pointed out that Im-sama’s silhouette, which fans were able to see in the leaked spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060, has male features. The user justified his discovery by reminding the community that Oda has a particular style when drawing women in his manga.

This theory was supported by another user, who reminded the fandom about Sabo’s last words before his supposed death in One Piece chapter 1060. The Emperor of the Flame told Dragon that there should not be a King of the World sitting atop the throne in Pangea Castle. This was taken as confirmation that Im-sama is a man by many followers.

Im holding a newspaper (Image via Shueisha)

Still, some have had doubts about the issue. Although only briefly, we were able to see two of Im-sama’s fingers in the manga. Their fingers looked similar to other female characters in the franchise.

Other fans have argued that Im-sama’s silhouette is simply hiding the feminine figure this enigmatic enemy will have when they are finally revealed at the end of the series. This would not be the first time Oda has done something like this, as he is known for giving confusing hints about his characters.

Why is Im so important?

The five elders bow before Im (Image via Toei Animation)

Im-sama is the cruel and heartless secret leader behind the World Government. They are unbelievably powerful to the point where the Five Elders bow before this imposing ruler. Im has barely been featured in the manga, as Oda is most likely trying to keep the mystery behind their character intact.

Nonetheless, Im-sama became relevant after the plot of One Piece chapter 1060 was leaked online. In this upcoming chapter, we will be able to see Im use a mysterious weapon to obliterate Lulusia Kingdom. This shadow-clad being will prove once again how ruthless their methods of maintaining the status quo are.

Fans are almost certain that Im will be one of the final villains of the manga series. This being has been hyped-up by Oda for many years, which could only mean they will have a major role now that the story of One Piece is coming to an end.

Final thoughts

Sabo speaking about Im, as the ruler observes (Image via Shueisha)

With Im-sama being such a pivotal character in the series, it is no wonder that fans want to know more about who is hiding behind that shadow. While the gender of the character does not have anything to do with their role in the series, it would be an interesting piece of information to have about Im.

Fortunately, it seems like this powerful being will be playing a major role in the final saga of the manga, as proven by One Piece chapter 1060. There is a chance that fans will learn more about Im-sama's identity sooner rather than later.

