One Piece chapter 1062 spoiler changes everything we know about Vegapunk

The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1062 have begun being released, giving fans an idea of what to expect once this entry of the manga series is comes out. One of the spoilers, posted on social media a few hours ago, focuses on the enigmatic doctor Vegapunk and Kuma. It seems like the scientist may have used Bonney's father to create the robotic Pacifista.

The World Government wants Vegapunk dead, according to spoilers of One Piece chapter 1062

The spoilers given about One Piece chapter 1062 began with the cover. In it, fans will be able to see Chocolate Town completely covered in Ice. The reasons as to why this happened are not disclosed in the spoilers.

The chapter will also reveal why Bonney is closely connected to Bartholomew Kuma. Before being transformed into the robotic fighter he is today, Kuma used to be Bonney’s father. According to the spoilers, the scientist turned Bonney’s father into a weapon, although the reasons why he did it are still unknown.

It seems like being a World Government scientist is a busy job, as One Piece chapter 1062 will reveal the existence of six different Vegapunks. Fans had theorized about the existence of different versions of the doctor after seeing the number two displayed in the female form’s bodysuit.

Lastly, the spoilers revealed that the CP0 will arrive at Egghead island with Kuma’s Seraphim Pacifista. This new version of the former Warlord is here with the mission of ending Vegapunk’s life. The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1032 do not divulge why the World Government wants the scientist dead, but this will likely be explained once more detailed spoilers come out.

Speculation

It seems like Bonney and Vegapunk have some sort of history together. Fans have been questioning why the pink-haired woman wanted to reach the scientist's location so badly, and it seems like we finally have the answers. It is still unclear if Kuma turned into a Pacifista against his will, but he most likely was, which is why Bonney wants to get her hands on Vegapunk.

However, she is not the only one who has business with the inventor. The World Government does not seem to need someone as brilliant and dangerous as Vegapunk anymore. It is possible that the higher-ups are either trying to stop the pirates from reaching the inventor, or they want to prevent him from betraying them.

Final thoughts

Fans are expecting One Piece chapter 1062 to be more exciting than the last fairly slow chapter. While no more action scenes have been confirmed, it seems like the chapter will further develop the plot of this new story arc. The goal of this new adventure will be to reach Vegapunk before the World Government has the chance to kill him.

Whether the scientist will become an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates or not is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, this new chapter will give fans more than a few clues as to how the plot of this new arc will move forward.

