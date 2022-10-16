One Piece Chapter 1063: Twitter falls in love with female Law

The recent release of One Piece Chapter 1063 made it seem like the entire fandom has been enamored with female Law.

Trafalgar Law had a busy day in Chapter 1063 of One Piece since he had to fight the Blackbeard Pirates all alone. For a brief moment, he was also turned into a woman by Doc Q's strange Devil Fruit. However, it took a burst of Haki to undo the effects of the Shiku Shiku no Mi.

Female Law showed up in a few selective panels, but her appearance was enough to make the whole fanbase go gaga, particularly on Twitter. One can only imagine what will happen when this chapter gets adapted into anime. Moreover, from now onwards, fans can expect to see a lot more fanart after One Piece Chapter 1063.

"The most pretty girl": Here's a look at reactions to female Law in One Piece Chapter 1063

Moving over Nami and Nico Robin, One Piece Chapter 1063 brings forth a new contender for the "most pretty" character in the series. In that vein, fans have been joking that female Trafalgar Law only needed a few seconds to claim this so-called title. If anything, Robin should be jealous of him.

Eiichiro Oda knew what he was doing with the most recent chapter. Shonen manga has largely geared towards young men, so it's no surprise that female characters get a lot of attention. Law has been already popular within his own series, but the portrayal of his female version is just cheating at this point.

Needless to say, Law had quite the experience in One Piece Chapter 1063. Not only did he briefly change genders, but he also had to fight the Blackbeard Pirates by himself. At the very least, there was never a dull moment in his life, although Law would have likely preferred it that way.

Life might be cruel at times, but manga readers can always look forward to what Oda has in store for them. Sometimes a little fanservice goes a long way, such as the recent case with the portrayal of female Law. The One Piece mangaka isn't shy about pleasing himself or his editors, let alone his millions of loyal readers.

However, Law isn't the only member of his pirate crew to swap genders for a brief moment. The rest of the Heart Pirates have also been affected by Doc Q's disease. Unfortunately, for Bepo and the others, they don't have enough Haki to revert back to their original forms, let alone provide backup for Law.

As the saying goes, Oda never forgets

One Piece Chapter 1063 had been yet another reminder that Oda loves to make callbacks to his own series. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time female Law showed up in his works. She was originally a part of a series of drawings from the SBS Volume 72. It was released back in 2013, almost ten years ago from today.

It was surprising to see how Oda took a non-canon drawing and made it canon for a short while. The Egghead arc previously revealed several designs for the Seraphim project, which strongly resembled SBS drawings of the Warlords as children. If anything, the final saga would only love to reward hardcore readers.

One Piece Chapter 1063 was anything but a boring chapter. Female Law represents Oda's most notable aspects - fanservice and careful attention to callbacks. In a surprising turn of events, manga readers get the best of both worlds here.

