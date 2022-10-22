One Piece chapter 1064 finally confirms Big Mom's status after a turbulent spoiler week

One Piece chapter 1064’s spoiler week was a particularly exciting one for the series, especially as far as recent issues are concerned. It seems as if each and every step of the spoiler process for 1064 contradicted or corrected the information seen in the previous update.

While it was likely a unique case considering how eventful the issue was and how many leakers were contributing to the spoiler process, it was nevertheless a stressful week for fans. Thankfully, One Piece chapter 1064 scanlations have given fans some fairly dependable clarity on the status of Big Mom.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the week’s events, elaborates on what Big Mom’s status is as of One Piece chapter 1064, and more.

Big Mom’s ambiguous status as of One Piece chapter 1064 opens door to plethora of possibilities

The latest

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1064



So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.



If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death #ONEPIECE1064 So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda. If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death https://t.co/6Y9bXfRy3q

One Piece chapter 1064’s spoiler week began with initial reports that Charlotte Pudding, now captured by the Blackbeard Pirates, confirmed her mother’s death following Wano’s events. This initial report came as a massive shock to many fans, who weren’t expecting to have confirmation as to Big Mom’s fate so relatively soon after the Wano arc’s conclusion.

This was further corroborated by additional spoilers and the full summary, which both specifically stated that Pudding referred to her mom in a way which confirmed her death. With this, fans were ready to take it to law that Big Mom had indeed died following her plunge into an underground magma pool towards the end of the Wano arc.

However, One Piece chapter 1064’s scanlations, released late in the evening on Thursday, October 20, translated Pudding’s words to have a completely different meaning. According to the translation used in this unofficial release, Pudding is just as unclear as readers are on whether or not her mother is alive as of this article’s writing.

Charlotte Zoro🎃 @HeavenlyFeuer Big Mom pulling up after hearing Pudding awakened her 3rd eye and was kidnapped #ONEPIECE1064 Big Mom pulling up after hearing Pudding awakened her 3rd eye and was kidnapped #ONEPIECE1064 https://t.co/miU75ieFBn

With this, theories have now shifted from focusing on the fallout of Big Mom’s previously-thought confirmed death to how she may return and impact the story from this point onward. Without a doubt, one of the most intriguing possibilities for this would be her arrival on the battlefield of Trafalgar D. Water Law versus Marshall D. Teech, better known as Blackbeard.

On this battlefield lie plenty of prizes, which Big Mom would be interested in obtaining for herself for a number of reasons. First and foremost is the opportunity to get revenge on Law, whose shared victory over her with Eustass Kid has seemingly led to the ruin of the Big Mom Pirates.

Law is also in possession of a transcription Kaido’s Road Poneglyph, which Big Mom expressed a deep interest in and motivation for throughout the Wano arc. Furthermore, she can’t read the Poneglyphs without Pudding and her ability to hear the Voice of All Things. As a result, there are three distinct motivations for Big Mom to come to the battlefield and claim victory for herself.

It’s worth mentioning that this is all speculation, with no confirmation on Big Mom’s even being alive or dead as of One Piece chapter 1064. Fans should expect the likelihood that they won’t end up seeing her crash Law and Blackbeard’s party, let alone get a confirmation as to her status, anytime soon.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

