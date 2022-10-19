One Piece chapter 1064 seemingly confirms Big Mom’s fate

Assuming the spoilers are correct, One Piece chapter 1064 may have just confirmed what happened to Big Mom.

In the final stages of the Onigashima Raid, the powerful Emperor was finally defeated by Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. She ended up falling into a giant crater with a bunch of explosives. Big Mom was last seen right beside Kaido, drowning in a pool of lava.

Law and Kid really did a number on her in the Wano Country arc. The question is whether or not Big Mom survived the encounter. One Piece Chapter 1064 does seem to imply that she isn't doing all that well. Etenboby of the WorstGen Forum has recently leaked what happens in the next chapter.

One Piece chapter 1064 apparently dropped a major bombshell regarding Big Mom

Pudding believes her mother is dead

One Piece chapter 1064 reportedly gives readers an update on what happened to Pudding, the 35th daughter of the Charlotte Family. She was kidnapped by Aokiji in the ongoing cover story. While she is currently imprisoned on Blackbeard's ship, the readers see her locked up in a cell telling some of Teach's subordinates:

"If Mom were alive, she would shut you all up."

Presumably, the Charlotte Family would already have Big Mom's Vivre Card which should disappear if she was dead. At the very least, Pudding seems to believe that Big Mom is no longer around, as from One Piece chapter 1064's spoilers. Honestly, it would make a lot of narrative sense.

If there was any chance that Kaido and Big Mom were alive, then Wano Country would still be in serious danger. Nothing would stop them from taking it over again when the Straw Hats left. Yamato and the Red Scabbards aren't strong enough to fend off the island against two Emperors.

The Straw Hats wouldn't have celebrated their victory if the former Emperors could simply return and cause more trouble. Luffy would only leave if he was absolutely sure that Kaido and Big Mom weren't coming back. One Piece chapter 1064 confirming the latter's death would be understandable.

However, keep in mind the following

The_Movie_Going_Gamer @The_Movie_Goer #OnePiece So, Big Mom is officially dead. Kid & Law really did kill her. No surprise return or involvement in Elbaf. Oda brought her to Wano just to kill her off with Kaido who’s probably dead too. Thanks a lot Oda. So, Big Mom is officially dead. Kid & Law really did kill her. No surprise return or involvement in Elbaf. Oda brought her to Wano just to kill her off with Kaido who’s probably dead too. Thanks a lot Oda. 👎 #OnePiece https://t.co/7Rh6p1DgUm

Remember, these are the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1064, so translations may or may not be accurate. There is always the possibility that a statement could be misconstrued.

For instance, when the initial spoilers were released for One Piece chapter 1057, people were led to believe that Hiyori wanted to burn down the entire Kurozumi clan, rather than Orochi himself. The official translation cleared up the confusion by only using a singular noun instead of plural.

This does not suggest that Big Mom isn't dead, but just to be safe, readers should probably wait for the official translations on Sunday, October 23, which Viz Media will have made available on their official website. It will be interesting to see Pudding's choice of words in One Piece chapter 1064.

If she is truly dead, what happened to Kaido?

Santos 🔱 @roronoasantos Now the big question “is kaido dead as well” 🤔 Now the big question “is kaido dead as well” 🤔

One Piece chapter 1064 doesn't provide any updates on Kaido, who fell into the same magma pit as Big Mom. This makes sense, given the fact that Pudding would only have access to her mother's Vivre Card.

It should be noted that the World Government no longer sees them as threats, since they have been stripped of their Emperor status. This implies that Kaido is either missing in action or dead altogether. If he really did perish in the lava, then Kaido would become Luffy's first confirmed kill in the series.

