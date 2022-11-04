One Piece chapter 1065 celebrates Film: Red's success with lead color spread

One Piece chapter 1065 was recently revealed to have a color spread for the issue celebrating the success of Film: Red, which has been the franchise’s most successful movie to date. The news comes from reputable series news compiler @OP_NEWS2022, who is most likely reposting the image from leakers on various forum sites.

The spread in question features many of the biggest names to appear in the film, with central characters Uta, Luffy, and Shanks most prominently featured. The One Piece chapter 1065 color spread also sees fan-favorite Benn Beckman featured somewhat more than other characters, receiving a box on the spread all to himself.

One Piece chapter 1065 color spread has fans celebrating Film: Red and their favorite characters

Set to officially release this weekend, One Piece chapter 1065’s color spread has impressed fans who were indulging in spoilers and scanlations while waiting for the official release. These fans are heavily praising the spread for its quality and uniqueness amidst the series’ other color spread artwork.

The color spread is meant to celebrate One Piece Film: Red’s success in Japanese theaters since its release in early August. For 10 weeks after its release, the movie remained in the #1 box office spot every weekend, maintaining a respectable average weekend income throughout the entire time.

However, the recent Sword Art Online: Progressive sequel film, which premiered last weekend, took Film: Red’s coveted number-one spot. On the weekend following the film’s premiere, however, it has since dropped to number four at the box office, with Film: Red roaring back into its top spot after earning 303,513,150 yen across 224 thousand tickets.

The film now sits at number six on the all-time highest-earning anime films in Japan list and number nine on the general all-time highest-earning films in Japan list. Impressively, the film has also surpassed Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far in 2022.

Fans have been praising the color spread for its layout and character designs, the latter of which is taken directly from the appearance the featured characters have in the movie. Fans are also praising Uta’s singing voice in the film, with Japanese pop star Ado providing her singing voice. Kaori Nazuka, best otherwise known as Haikyu!!’s Kiyoko Shimizu, provides Uta’s speaking voice for the film.

Fans are also sharing how excited they are for the film’s international releases. By the time One Piece chapter 1065 is officially released, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Germany, and Austria will have the film in their local theaters. As of this article’s writing, no additional international release dates for One Piece Film: Red have been announced.

