One Piece chapter 1065: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1065 is scheduled for release on Monday, November 7, 2022, at around 1 am JST. The chapter will be simultaneously released worldwide for all fans to enjoy in their respective countries. It will be available for fans to read in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, as well as Viz Media’s Manga Plus website.

In the last chapter, the battle between the Heart and Blackbeard Pirates began, with both sides demonstrating their might. The Straw Hat crew and Bonney continued traveling around Egghead Island, looking for Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1065 will most likely continue with the fight between Law and Marshall while revealing what Vegapunk has to do with the Revolutionary Army.

What type of favor does Vegapunk have to ask Dragon in One Piece chapter 1065?

One Piece chapter 1065 will be released at the same time it is released in Japan. This means that for many fans, the chapter will be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022 instead of November 7.

Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released, according to your respective time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, October 6, 2022

Central Daylight time – 10 am, October 6, 2022

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, October 6, 2022

British Summer time – 4 pm, October 6, 2022

Central European Summer time– 5 pm, October 6, 2022

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 6, 2022

Philippine time – 11 pm, October 6, 2022

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, October 7, 2022

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1065?

Marshall and his crew of Devil Fruit users decided to attack the Heart Pirates to obtain their Road Poneglyphs. Law and his comrades are fighting bravely, doing everything in their power to prevent Blackbeard from winning.

Meanwhile, Bonney is looking for Vegapunk to explain why he experimented with her father, while the scientist is prepared to be killed by the World Government.

All these different plotlines may continue in One Piece chapter 1065. The battle between Law and Blackbeard is only just commencing. Fans are excited to see what new tricks Marshall and his crew are hiding.

The fandom also wants to know if Law is strong enough to defeat one of the Emperors of the Sea on his own.

The Straw Hat crew, minus Luffy, Jimbe, and Chopper, have arrived at the central building of Egghead Island. Vegapunk Shaka is waiting for them, although the reason why is still unknown. The scientist may be looking to ally with the pirates. By doing so, he could prevent his weapons from being used against his new allies, the Revolutionary Army.

One Piece chapter 1065 could also further develop the relationship between Vegapunk and Dragon. During the previous chapter, both men spoke as if they had known each other for years. The Five Elders may want the scientist dead for aiding Dragon and his comrades.

What happened in the last chapter?

One Piece chapter 1064 started with Law and Blackbeard fighting with all their power. As the captains fought, their crew tried to help them by sabotaging the other group.

Akainu received a call informing him of the battle. On Egghead Island, Bonney explained to Luffy, Jimbe, and Chopper that Vegapunk cloned her father, Kuma, and she wanted to know why.

The woman also revealed that the former Warlord was a member of a special unknown race. Nearby, the rest of the Straw Hat crew arrived at the main building of the island, accompanied by Lilith.

Inside the building, Vegapunk Shaka was speaking with Dragon, revealing that he would die soon. The chapter ended with the scientist asking the revolutionary leader for a favor.

