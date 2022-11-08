One Piece Chapter 1066 (Hints): Dragon allegedly set to appear in seemingly sad issue

Every new One Piece Chapter starts with a hint, and the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1066 is no exception. Fans have at least one confirmed plot point for the next issue, even though leaks are usually hard to figure out.

Other than this single hint, all other hints about One Piece Chapter 1066 are ambiguous and open to interpretation. Based on the few clues we have so far, it looks like the issue will make fans cry - either out of happiness or sadness.

Follow along as this article breaks down all of the current hints about One Piece Chapter 1066 and guesses what they might mean for the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1066’s vague, cryptic hints suggest either harrowing happenings or exciting events

The majority of the One Piece Chapter 1066 hints were made public on Monday, November 7, at the time this article was written. Also, Twitter user @ONEPIECESPOILE1 has compiled and posted all of the available hints (OP Spoilers). We've taken the liberty of removing some of the hints from the list because they've already been discussed.

The first tidbit comes from a well-known Arabic series leaker, @li1li1 (San). San shared a photo of Naruto's Fukasaku with various numbers engraved in chakra on his back. The image is from a Naruto Shippuden episode in which Jiraiya confronts the Six Paths of Pain before tragically dying at their hands, with the numbers reading "9, 31, 8, 106, 7, 207, 15."

While the actual code is unlikely to have any meaning in the context of One Piece Chapter 1066, the concept of a coded message is likely to be relevant. It could be an expansion on how Vegapunk and Dragon communicate with one another, implying that someone has decoded their communication and discovered their alliance.

The next hint comes from a lead series leaker, Redon. The hint implies that the issue contains a GIF of Shishio Makoto from the anime series Ruruoni Kenshin, in which Makoto is pulling a piece of cloth off his brow, revealing what appears to be a metal band. Makoto's character design depicts him completely wrapped in bandages, similar to a mummy.

This has led many to assert that One Piece Chapter 1066 may feature a cameo from the undead. A full-body picture of Makoto would have been a better way to suggest this than a close-up of his face and forehead. Many people think this means that Vegapunk Shaka's face will be revealed in the next issue, especially since Makoto tore off a bandage from his forehead.

The next clue comes from the well-known series leaker Un-amed, and it was later confirmed as a part of the plot. According to Un-amed, Monkey D. Dragon will appear in the upcoming issue. Although Un-amed claimed the same thing about last week's issue, they have since clarified that their sources misinterpreted their question.

The fourth and final hint for One Piece Chapter 1066 comes from Redon yet again, featuring a GIF of none other than Nico Robin crying. The image, however, makes it difficult for fans to determine whether Robin is crying out of sadness or happiness. Furthermore, Redon did not include any text with the hint, instead simply posting the GIF itself.

Logically, there are only two interpretations of this hint: one that indicates an extremely sad issue and the other that indicates a happy issue. However, the latter is the more likely option, given Dragon's confirmed appearance in the issue, as well as other unconfirmed hints claiming the upcoming issue to be excellent.

