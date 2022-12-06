One Piece Chapter 1069 Spoilers: Why Luffy scared Lucci beyond imagination

Based on One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers, the long-awaited fight between Straw Hat captain Monkey D. Luffy and CP0 member Rob Lucci will finally take place in the upcoming chapter. Fans have been hoping for an action-packed conclusion to the Egghead Arc, and it appears that mangaka Oda will not disappoint.

The CP0 were denied entry into Egghead Island by Vegapunk in the previous chapter, but they decided to barge in anyway. They came with the intention of killing Vegapunk and Bonney, believing that there would be little resistance. However, the chapter ended with Luffy and Lucci coming face to face, both taken aback, and setting the stage for a fight in the upcoming One Piece chapter 1069.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

In One Piece chapter 1069, Lucci is in for a big scare

Luffy and Rob Lucci will clash

Luffy in Gear 5 as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Un-amed released One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers, which have been confirmed by the dependable Redon. According to the spoilers, Lucci will fight in his awakened Zoan form, which is a large cat. Luffy, on the other hand, will be in his Gear 5 state, which is both amazing and surprising given that fans expected him to be powerful enough to defeat Lucci in a lesser form.

Nonetheless, spoilers suggest that Luffy will easily defeat Lucci. The issue with this fight is that Luffy has grown just too formidable. Facing a Yonko in the form in which he defeated Kaido and not seeking assistance from others is a foolish move. Lucci may be a Haki user, but that did not help him in the past.

To be fair, Lucci was taken aback by the discovery of the Straw Hats on the island. The CP0 are likely to feel trapped in One Piece chapter 1069 now that their ships have been destroyed by the Sea Beasts. It is no surprise that he becomes terrified when the fight begins and wishes to flee the island. However, spoilers indicate that he will be knocked out by Luffy in a very satisfying manner.

Luffy and Lucci's past encounter

Lucci and Luffy fighting (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The Egghead Arc of One Piece appears to have been building up to this fight between Luffy and Lucci for quite some time, which has piqued the interest of fans because it will be the second time the two will clash. Even though Lucci was a Haki user, he had previously lost to Luffy in Ennies Lobby. However, this came after an epic battle that nearly killed the latter.

Lucci's abilities have grown, but so have Luffy's. If he does not have anything spectacular up his sleeve that he has kept hidden for so long, he has reason to be terrified.

The spoilers indicate that there will be some lore as well as action. This is why fans are anticipating what appears to be an exciting chapter.

