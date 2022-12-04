One Piece chapter 1069 release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1069 will be released on Monday, December 12, 2022, around 12 am JST. The chapter will be available for reading in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter set the stage for some much-awaited action after weeks of lore about the world of One Piece and its greatest scientist, Dr Vegapunk. In fact, only a tussle between the Straw Hats and CP0 could have enhanced the current arc. One Piece chapter 1069 might be where it starts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1069 will start with a face-off between Luffy and Rob Lucci

Release date and time across the world

The CP0 as seen in One Piece manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Fans are anticipating an action-packed climax to the Egghead arc, and it appears that the previous chapter hinted at just such a conclusion. Without further ado, here are the release dates and times for One Piece chapter 1069:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 12, 2022

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, December 12, 2022

What to expect in the One Piece chapter 1069?

Luffy and Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

There is a good chance that the upcoming One Piece chapter 1069 will feature a fight between Luffy and Rob Lucci. This will be the second time the two will clash. Even as a Haki user, the latter lost to the Straw Hats' captain in their first fight. His powers may have grown since then, but so have Luffy's. Furthermore, Lucci had not anticipated the Straw Hats' presence on the island, so he will be caught off guard. Hence, the battle may not be as epic as expected.

There are also reasons to believe that the fight will be over quickly, not due to the disparity in strength but because Luffy is on his way to Vegapunk's lab stratum. Moreover, because the stage has already been set for their departure, they are more likely to set sail for their next destination rather than stay and fight.

Spoilers and leaks for One Piece chapter 1069 will be released in a day or two from reliable sources. Fans will have to wait until then to find out what the next chapter contains.

What happened in One Piece chapter 1068?

Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

In the previous chapter, the CP0 attempted to enter Egghead island under the guise of returning the S-Bear and then demanded an explanation from Vegapunk as to why so many Cipher Pol ships bound for the island went missing. Both times, the Vegapunk satellites, acting on Shaka's orders, refused permission to land on the island.

Meanwhile, the scientist explained to Luffy that he wanted to create a world where everyone had access to free energy. Since wars are primarily fought over natural resources, ensuring a way to distribute energy in an accessible form may eliminate violence entirely.

Vegapunk was intrigued by the mysterious fuel used in the ancient robot and wished to learn more about it. However, the CP0 had come to kill him, which was why he required Luffy's assistance to escape. Unsurprisingly, the Straw Hats' captain decided to assist him.

In the meantime, despite being denied permission, the CP0 sacrificed their ship to the Sea Beasts and entered the island using the S-Bear. However, they were met with numerous advanced technological obstacles that slowed their progress. Atlas joined the fight but was quickly defeated by Rob Lucci. The chapter ended with Luffy and Lucci becoming aware of each other's presence on the island.

