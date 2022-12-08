One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers: Why Luffy vs Lucci is a distraction (& what the real fight is)

One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers promise that it will have a good balance of action and lore. The upcoming fight sequence between Luffy in Gear 5 and Rob Lucci in Awakened Zoan form has already been established in the previous chapter.

In the previous chapter, the CP0 decided to enter Egghead island even after being refused permission by the Vegapunk satellites. Soon after, they encountered obstacles set up by Vegapunk for infiltrators, with Kaku suffering the most. After knocking out Atlas, Lucci noticed Luffy was on the same island.

While fans can predict a face-off between Luffy and Lucci, it appears that this is not all there is to One Piece chapter 1069. This is because at least two other major battles have been hinted at, one of which is more immediate and the other in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

Oda stalls time in One Piece chapter 1069 to create space for a greater battle

Kizaru and the Straw Hats

Borsalino, aka Kizaru, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As evident from the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1069, Luffy easily knocks out Rob Lucci in the same. Despite being a Haki user, the latter will lose to the Straw Hats' captain in Ennies Lobby. Moreover, whatever power Lucci has gained till now will appear inadequate to take down Luffy in One Piece chapter 1069.

In addition, the spoilers also revealed Akainu learning about Kizaru heading toward Egghead Island. This suggests that a big fight is on the way, and the one between Luffy and Lucci is a deliberate diversion in the plot to buy time for his arrival.

Kizaru, while not as excessive as his colleague and friend Akainu, is exceptionally ruthless when it comes to pirates. Moreover, the Straw Hats had previously encountered him at Marineford, where he consistently prevented Luffy from rescuing Ace.

The revolution

Monkey D. Dragon, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ever since the arrival of the brilliant scientist Dr Vegapunk in the storyline, a massive information dump following his appearance has captivated the fans' interest in what is to come next. While action-heavy, spoilers show that One Piece chapter 1069 will not compromise on lore, revealing the great battle that is yet to come.

Vegapunk searches the Devil Fruit encyclopedia and finds no mention of Gomu Gomu no Mi, which may be the case since Luffy named it himself. However, there will be a mention of the Sun God Nika, whose form will be eerily similar to Luffy's Gear 5. Although he will be naturally playful and smile-inducing, this God will be seen as a liberation warrior.

While fans have been speculating about a grand battle in the upcoming chapters, it appears that Oda will confirm the impending war between the Straw Hats and the World Government against the backdrop of the fight between Luffy and Lucci in One Piece chapter 1069. The Dragon, Luffy's father, and his revolutionary army are already working to destabilize the government. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats' captain's brother Sabo is also involved, which means Luffy will also join them.

Thus, while Stussy and Kaku will try to prevent Lucci from attacking the Yonko Luffy without an admiral's permission, Kizaru's arrival will set the stage for a war between Luffy and the World Government.

Even though One Piece has reached the final stage of the story, the Straw Hats still have a long way to go. Aside from facing formidable foes like Kizaru and Akainu, there is also the mysterious Im and the Five Elders of the World Government. However, if Luffy is the incarnation of Sun God Nika, the journey will be filled with much delight and happiness.

