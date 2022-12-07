How Lucci made an absolute fool of himself in One Piece Chapter 1069

One Piece Chapter 1069 initial spoilers were released on Monday, December 5, 2022, bringing with them the exciting continuation of the Egghead Island arc. While this issue’s spoilers seem to be releasing a little more chaotically than historically seen for the series, there are a few key points that have been confirmed by the most reputable and trustworthy sources.

One such key point appears to be that, within One Piece Chapter 1069, Lucci and Luffy do indeed fight, with the latter coming away with an undeniable victory. Furthermore, it seems that Lucci doesn’t even really put up a fight against Luffy, despite some spoilers claiming him to be in an Awakened Zoan form here.

If this turns out to be true, then it seems that Rob Lucci may have set himself up for disastrous failure with his arrival at Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1069’s spoilers are ever-evolving, but one constant is Luffy’s easy win over Lucci

While there are some spoilers claiming that an Awakened Lucci is one-shotted by Luffy, others are saying that there is indeed a fight between them, but Luffy still wins. In any case, one constant amidst all of the One Piece Chapter 1069 spoiler claims currently available is that Luffy does indeed walk away victorious over Lucci.

As a result, many fans are taking at least one aspect of the issue’s spoilers to most likely be true. It not only tracks from the previous issue, where the two saw and recognized each other but also tracks in terms of how much fans know Luffy has grown versus what the absolute peak of Lucci’s strength should be.

Furthermore, there’s a chance that Luffy uses one of his Gears here against Lucci, which would further explain why he so effortlessly beats the CP0 agent. As of One Piece Chapter 1069, Luffy’s Gear 5 form appears to be the strongest ability in the series. With this in mind, it makes sense that Lucci would easily crumble before it.

It also emphasizes just how much Lucci either overestimated himself or underestimated Luffy. With CP0 having shared knowledge of Luffy’s Gear 5 form following the Wano arc, Lucci should have known about the form. In turn, he should have been able to recognize that he stands absolutely no chance against Luffy as he currently is.

It seems, however, that Lucci either chose to ignore or was unable to recognize the vast difference in their power for whatever reason. While a Luffy versus Lucci rematch would have been great to watch, their skirmish in One Piece Chapter 1069 would seemingly indicate that there’s no way the latter would be able to beat the former.

This turns the once-cold and calculating Lucci into someone who makes questionable battle decisions even when he has the knowledge to make the right call. It goes somewhat against the initial characterization fans saw of him in Water 7, possibly signifying that Lucci is beginning to dull with age rather than hone his skills.

In any case, this is all based on One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers which have yet to be verified, either by lead series leaker Redon’s full summary or the issue’s official release. As a result, fans should keep an open mind and not take any spoilers they see as facts until the aforementioned summary or official release is available to read.

