One Piece Chapter 1070 to feature one of Luffy's most important fights yet

Fans are already anticipating One Piece chapter 1070, which will be the year's final chapter.

This chapter promises a lot of action, as the fight between Luffy and Lucci is set to continue, especially after the latter's twisted move at the end of the previous chapter. Furthermore, as previously stated, greater baddies are nearing Egghead Island to make life difficult for the Straw Hats.

The Egghead arc is surely coming to an end, and it has mostly been about divulging information about the world of One Piece. However, Oda has demonstrated that this will not be the only thing he will be offering as the stage is set for a major fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1070

Luffy v/s Lucci in the upcoming One Piece chapter 1070 has received unanimous approval from fans

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Luffy in Gear 5 (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

In One Piece chapter 1070, fans can expect to see a lot of action and a brand new attack from Luffy. The fight between Luffy and Lucci is still ongoing, and the Straw Hat captain is expected to take it more seriously after the sneaky attack on Sentomaru.

According to spoilers leaked by Pew and confirmed by the reliable source Redon, Luffy will demonstrate a new move tentatively called Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket.

At JUMP Super Stage 2023, fans were already treated to an exciting manga panel that showed Luffy punching Lucci. Fans are aware that Luffy is a creative fighter who has cleverly used his Devil Fruit abilities over the years and are eager to see what else Gear 5 can do.

After Sentomaru is taken away, Lucci will take control of the Seraphims, making the fight even more interesting. Thus, despite the power disparity between Luffy and Lucci, the latter will contribute in some way. Kizaru is also expected to arrive at Egghead Island and take charge of the attack.

Spoilers also indicate that Vegapunk will elaborate on the creation of artificial Devil Fruits in the next chapter. Oda has been using Vegapunk to reveal the history of the One Piece world ever since he appeared, and it has been met with enthusiastic approval from fans.

How has the One Piece fandom reacted to the spoilers on Twitter?

Fans are understandably excited to learn that Luffy versus Lucci will take place in One Piece chapter 1070, as there was a possibility that Luffy could have left the battle to catch up with Vegapunk. It is satisfying for fans to know that Luffy will continue to have the upper hand in the battle, and they have responded with a number of amusing tweets.

A few Twitter users have created artwork based on their predictions for the next chapter. They colored the panels from One Piece Chapter 1070 that appeared on the JUMP Festa Super Stage 2023. One user took it a step further and made an animation of Gear 5 Luffy. It shows Luffy's newfound ability to create whatever he desires on the spur of the moment.

Thus, Luffy's abilities have impressed many people, with some fans believing that his power of imagination is the ultimate power that anyone could possess. They are excited to see Luffy versus Lucci despite already knowing the outcome because they want to see more of Gear 5.

While this year will end on a high note for One Piece fans, the coming year promises even more incredible content.

