One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers reveal Joy Boy, Egghead, and Kizaru in a jumble

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers have been posted, and it appears that fans will get a much-anticipated knowledge of the Void Century. For a long time, the manga has been able to seamlessly integrate both information and action. Finally, it seems that readers will learn more about Void Century and Joy Boy.

The Straw Hats went on the defensive in the previous chapter, despite the fact that Luffy easily dominated Lucci. Their current goal is to save Vegapunk, which explains such a move.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers indicate that flashes of past and future will be seen in the upcoming publication

Scenes from the present

Kizaru as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru was heard saying in the previous chapter that if the Straw Hats think it will be an easy escape, they will be disappointed. The Marines will proceed as planned, using as many warships as they can afford.

According to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, Kizaru and his ship are now close to the Thousand Sunny. This could mean that in the future, the Marine Admiral and the Straw Hat swordsmen, Zoro and Brook, will face off.

Additionally, Kizaru will be seen with a Pacifista resembling Law. However, there appears to be no update on the actual Heart Pirates versus Blackbeard Pirates battle that began during the Egghead Arc.

Scenes from the past

Toki from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most exciting aspect of One Piece chapter 1071, according to spoilers, will be flashbacks from the Void Century. The original Joy Boy will be shown, though his face will not be revealed for the time being. Readers will find Kozuki Toki with him. She used to live more than eight hundred years ago, but thanks to her Devil Fruit ability, she was able to travel thirty years before the present and become Oden's wife and Momonosuke's mother.

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers also suggest that Egghead Island will be shown to be under construction, and people will be seen preparing for war. This could imply that the flashbacks are from when an alliance of twenty different kingdoms, later to become the World's Government, went to war with the Ancient Kingdom.

Other hints about the chapter

Garp as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Other sources have also dropped hints about the One Piece chapter 1071, with one claiming Garp will appear, but not on Egghead. Zoro will also appear, but he will not interact with Kizaru as of now.

According to another source, Kidd will be traveling to Elbaf, the Giant's Island. This is rumored to be another destination for the Straw Hats, as well as the location of the last Road Poneglyph.

Fans should keep in mind that the spoilers are unverified, and they should wait for more reliable sources to confirm whether or not they are true as sometimes these are exaggerated or grossly misleading.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes