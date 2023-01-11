One Piece chapter 1072: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1072 is set to release on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Following a limited month of releases due to the holiday season, fans are excited for the beloved manga series to get back on track once again. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait just a little longer, with one more break standing between fans and the series’ return to regular serialization.

Thankfully, One Piece chapter 1072 and the issues that follow should make the wait worthwhile for series fans. With the Egghead Island arc coming to an end, fans are eager to see what surprises and revelations await them in the final issues. While these are unknown, fans at least have confirmed release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1072 as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece chapter 1072’s preview teases Sanji and Zoro both returning to the fray, beginning fights vs. Queen and King, respectively

Chapter 1071: 6 January (UK)

Chapter 1072: 22 January (UK)



One Piece chapter 1072 is set to be released at 12 AM JST on Monday, January 23, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. However, the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1072 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 PM, Saturday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 9 PM, Saturday, January 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 AM, Monday, January 23

Central European Time: 3 AM, Monday, January 23

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Monday, January 23

Philippine Standard Time: 10 AM, Monday, January 23

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM, Monday, January 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Monday, January 23

Recap

The events of One Piece chapter 1071 foreshadowed the events of One Piece chapter 1072. Fans saw the real Bartholomew Kuma arrive at his destination, revealing it to be the Red Line at the beginning of the issue. The final scenes, meanwhile, saw Monkey D. Garp begin recruiting soldiers to help him rescue Koby from Blackbeard.

In between, fans got a tease as to what Dr. Vegapunk’s true goal in turning Kuma into a cyborg was, as well as seeing Eustass Kid and his pirate group arrive at Elbaf. Dr. Vegapunk also teased having one final, mysterious ally on the island to call upon, which many suspects may end up being the truly real Bartholomew Kuma, with the Red Line Kuma secretly being a Pacifista.

Without a doubt, chapter 1071 was one of the densest and most exciting issues for the series in quite some time. Now, fans can only hope that One Piece chapter 1072 is as tightly packed with the answers and continuations to these developments as chapter 1071 was with their introductions.

What to expect (speculative)

Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1072 is unlikely to provide any of these answers immediately. Furthermore, even if some answers are given, it’s unlikely that more than one current question or development is answered or expanded upon. Even then, however, it’s unlikely that the issue immediately answers any questions the previous issue put forth.

The chapter will instead likely start with a focus on Luffy’s group as they escape Egghead Island. This will also likely include a section that sees Zoro overpower Kaku in a manner similar to how Luffy overpowered Rob Lucci. This would then allow the Straw Hats, as well as the 7 Vegapunks, to escape from the island on the Thousand Sunny.

Should the Straw Hats end up escaping in One Piece chapter 1072, the issue will likely end by identifying where the group is headed next. More likely than not, this will be decided by Dr. Vegapunk, whose safe passage to wherever he’s going is the most probable start of Luffy and co’s next adventure.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

