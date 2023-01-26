One Piece Chapter 1073 (Raw Scans): Stussy's full Hybrid form revealed, Gorosei's presence on Kizaru's ship confirmed

One Piece Chapter 1073 spoilers and raw scans were released throughout the week, painting an incredibly exciting picture for the issue’s upcoming official release. What is especially intriguing is a focus on CP0’s Stussy in the issue, finally confirming her as the mysterious ally Dr. Vegapunk reached out to.

Also exciting in the One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans is a look at what appears to be Stussy’s full Hybrid form for her Devil Fruit, assuming she does have a Devil Fruit. This, however, is still speculative, with no official word on whether or not her powers do stem from a Devil Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans confirm named Gorosei to be member with gray dreadlocked hair

Raw scans

One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover image, corroborating the information given by text-based spoilers earlier in the week. Fans see Dr. Vegapunk delighting in his invention of tanks that shoot flowers rather than missiles, while Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Queen all look on in disgust.

The raw scans then begin the issue’s story content by showing Stussy having successfully put Kaku to sleep and engaging in a fight with Lucci thereafter. Lucci is seen attacking Stussy, but he in fact attacked an afterimage, with the real Stussy now behind him. She then uses a lipstick tube with Sea Prism Stone in it to subdue Lucci, allowing her to bite him and put him to sleep.

Stussy seems to fully transform into whatever her presumed-Zoan type Devil Fruit corresponds to, with her tongue elongating and massive fangs sprouting from her teeth. It’s also unclear if this is a quality issue with the One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans, but her skin appears to become darker in this form as well.

In any case, fans see Lucci pass out as Brook looks on from the Thousand Sunny and Zoro approaches Stussy. As per text-based spoilers, Stussy reveals herself as Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally to both Zoro and Brook. It also sees her radioing in Vegapunk Shaka and the other Straw Hats to share the news.

Stussy is then seen explaining that she’s unable to stop the Seraphim, who are now marching towards the Lab Stratum building. The One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans then show S-Snake, S-Bear, and S-Shark all preparing to attack the building and Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison, who are trying to give an order for the Seraphim to stop.

Zoro and Brook are also seen running to the area, with Vegapunk Lilith thankfully surviving the blast. S-Hawk goes to attack her, but Zoro intercepts him, seemingly worrying the Mihawk-esque Seraphim. The two briefly clash, giving Vegapunk Eidson the opportunity needed to relay an order to the Seraphim to stop what they’re doing.

With the Seraphim now under control, Stussy says something to Shaka and the other Straw Hats via her Transponder Snail. Luffy, meanwhile, is seen looking for Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney, likely signifying that the Straw Hats and readers alike will soon be leaving Egghead Island and its corresponding arc behind.

The One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans then jump to Sphinx Island, where Marco is being told by some children that the Marines attacked while he was away, starting a flashback. However, just as it all seemed hopeless, Edward Weevil is seen appearing and fighting the Marines off. Unfortunately, Weevil was captured by Admiral Ryokugyu shortly thereafter.

Weevil’s mother, Miss Bakkin, is then seen appearing and yelling at Marco, apparently about her being given Whitebeard’s riches according to text-based spoilers. Especially intriguing here is Bakkin’s introductory text, which can be seen referencing MADS in the One Piece Chapter 1073 raw scans. Text-based spoilers didn’t make note of this, but the mention of MADS could be a confirmation that she was the outlaw science group’s fifth female member.

In any case, Bakkin is seen crying about Weevil being kidnapped, before seemingly yelling at Marco about how he should ask Dr. Vegapunk about Weevil’s lineage. The next and final page of the raw scans sees a World Government ship sailing alongside several Marines. This is when fans see Admiral Kizaru on board the World Government ship.

He’s seen serving one of the Gorosei, the one with gray dreadlocks and a scar on the left side of his face. As per text-based spoilers, his name is revealed here as Saint Jegarcia Saturn. He discusses having met Dr. Vegapunk once before with Kizaru and is also seen lamenting how things have come to what they are.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes