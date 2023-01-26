One Piece chapter 1073 shows Stussy's real abilities

Since her introduction during One Piece's Whole Cake Island Arc, Stussy has always been an enigmatic character. Operating as an undercover businesswoman, she formerly worked on behalf of the World Government.

Stussy was recently emphasized as one of the elite agents of CP0. Recurringly depicted alongside Lucci and Kaku, she went with them on Egghead Island, tasked with the mission to kill Dr. Vegapunk. However, this occurrence disclosed her true nature.

One Piece chapter 1072 surprised everyone, featuring Stussy's appalling and unexpected betrayal of Lucci and Kaku. Based on the initial leaks, One Piece chapter 1073 fully discloses her fighting capabilities, shocking fans to an even higher degree.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1073 and reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece chapter 1073 emphasizes Stussy as a dangerous fighter

Stussy's unexpected bertrayal shocked everyone

No one would have expected Stussy to double-cross Lucci and Kaku (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Up until One Piece chapter 1072, Stussy had always behaved like Lucci and Kaku's colleague. First depicted alongside them during the Levely in Mary Geoise, she followed them on Egghead. Her teamwork as CP0 elite agents seemed very solid.

Admittedly, some circumstances felt rather weird. When the trio arrived on Egghead and started exploring the island, Stussy withheld important information about the island's unique features.

This implied that she had been to Egghead before, and hinted at her not being on the same side as her colleagues. However, this occurrence was purposely portrayed as a gag, having Stussy amusingly laugh at Kaku being blown up by the island's hidden defensive traps.

With Kaku being unaffected by the lasers and holograms, and yet funnily getting mad at Stussy, the issue seemed like a comedic scene between comrades. Admittedly, similar sequences are very common in One Piece, just think of the hilarious gags between Zoro and Sanji within the Strawhat Pirates.

However, this was a red herring on Oda's part. Stussy's ambiguous scenes weren't gags for their own sake, but the foreshadowing of a precise narrative element. In fact, One Piece chapter 1072 revealed the shocking truth about Stussy's character.

Committed to fighting Zoro, Kaku just got up after being slammed to the ground by his opponent's overwhelming muscular strength. Suddenly, he fell to the ground and passed out, after being struck from being by none other than Stussy, his supposed colleague.

Towering over the unconscious character, she revealed bat-like traits, including sharp-pointed teeth and a pair of wings. She then threatened Lucci to do him the same thing that she just did to Kaku.

In a further plot twist, she was also disclosed to be MADS' first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy," the perfect clone of former Rocks Pirate member, Miss Buckingham Stussy.

How does Stussy actually fight? One Piece chapter 1073 showed it

Stussy's true abilities are rather frightening (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

As a successful clone of a former member of the infamous Rocks Pirates, Stussy likely shares the same physical power and skills as the original Miss Buckingham Stussy.

Before this jarring reveal, the former was already established as a rather powerful fighter. Being a masked agent of CP0, she was depicted among the strongest members of the organization.

She has implied to be a Rokushiki master who can even use advanced versions of various techniques. For instance, she demonstrated the usage of the Flying Shigan. The One Piece Vivre Card Databook also revealed that she can use Armament and Observation Haki.

The leaked raw scans of the latest chapter showed Stussy in direct combat, allowing readers to have a better understanding of her abilities. Given her looks, many fans assumed that Stussy possesses the power of a Zoan Fruit.

A widely shared speculation is that she ate a Mythical Zoan, the Bat-Bat Model: Vampire. The peculiar powers of a vampire may have certainly included a technique that causes the enemy to sleep.

Such an ability, combined with the element of surprise, would have explained how Stussy was able to immediately take down Kaku, despite the immense endurance and damage soak that the latter certainly owns, being an Awakened Zoan user.

Fighting Stussy may be a rather painful experience (Image via Eiichiro Oda(Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece chapter 1073 didn't reveal if Stussy's powers derive from a Zoan-type Devil Fruit or from a genetic modification. Regardless, it's a fact that she can suck blood from people by biting into their skin, similarly to a vampire, quickly incapacitating them whose blood she sucks.

The latest installment of the series started where the last one ended. After seeing what Stussy did to Kaku, Lucci immediately attacked her out of anger. However, she easily dodged his attack, using an advanced version of the Kami-e Rokushiki technique.

Making Lucci waste his attack on an illusion, Stussy caused him to miss. She then exploited the opening to flank him and touch him with a Seastone item, namely a lipstick.

As she pressed the lipstick on Lucci's body, he was immediately weakened. In fact, as a Devil Fruit user, his body couldn't handle contact with Seastone. This allowed Stussy to bite Lucci, causing him to immediately fall asleep like Kaku did.

Final thoughts

Stussy is stronger than how most fans expected her to be (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Thanks to the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1073, readers can enjoy the unexpected battle between Stussy and Lucci. Waiting for the chapter's official release, fans have already got a good understanding of Stussy's powers.

The newly disclosed MADS clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy is a force to be reckoned with. She demonstrated enough speed and technique to flawlessly dodge a fighter of Lucci's caliber.

Her blood-sucking bites are incredibly dangerous. Despite Kaku and Lucci being Commander-level fighters as well as having their durability and endurance further boosted due to their Awakened Zoan powers, a single bite was enough to promptly put them to sleep.

Moreover, she displayed the clever usage of Seastone. This particular equipment allows her to gain a noticeable advantage over most Devil Fruit users. Assuming that she can get close to them, Stussy can immediately deprive them of their strength, similar to how Smoker does with his jitte.

Hopefully, the next chapters will clarify whether Stussy's vampire-like features are the result of a genetic enhancement or come from the usage of a Zoan Devil Fruit.

