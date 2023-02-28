One Piece chapter 1077: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1077 will be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the reveal that Shanks and Eustass Kid are set to fight on Elbaf, fans are torn between continuing with this storyline or returning to Egghead. Having decided to team up with Lucci and Kaku, Luffy and Zoro certainly aren’t helping readers decide what to hope for.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1077 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else.

One Piece chapter 1077 likely to open with Luffy and Zoro’s answer to potential Lucci and Kaku team-up

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1077 will be released at 12 am JST on Monday, March 13, 2023. This translates to a Sunday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will watch the episode on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1077 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 13, 2023

What to expect (speculative)

Given how the Egghead Island arc has previously handled these massive perspective shifts, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1077 to return to Egghead Island for now. Here, fans will likely learn what Nami was screaming for, whether due to a focus on her and her group or via Luffy and Zoro going after their group.

The issue will also likely give an update on Franky’s group, which is likely in the most danger of any of the groups right now due to their proximity to the S-Snake Seraphim. Unfortunately, the issue is unlikely to reveal who the Vegapunk traitor is quite yet, with no clear frontrunner following the previous issue’s events.

Finally, One Piece chapter 1077 may give fans an update on Bonney, who is trying to muster up the strength to journey through her father’s memories. With fans desperate to learn of Bartholomew Kuma’s backstory, teasing a focus on her in subsequent issues would be a fantastic way to end the upcoming one.

Chapter 1076 recap

One Piece chapter 1076 opened with Luffy and Zoro deciding to team up with Lucci and Kaku, despite Zoro continuously sharing his misgivings about the decision. Nonetheless, the four teamed up and successfully defeated the S-Bear and S-Hawk Seraphim, but not before hearing a worrisome scream from Nami in a nearby room.

The issue then shifted perspectives to a secret prison on Egghead Island. The prisons held the Cipher Pol agents who were part of the disappearances from several months ago. Dr. Vegapunk is also being held here and admitted to having had no knowledge of the agents’ imprisonment. He also speculated on how the World Government likely knows about his Poneglyph research as well.

The issue then shifted perspectives to Elbaf, but not before confirming that over 100 ships were on their way to Egghead Island. At Elbaf, fans learned of Shanks’ presence there, as he, his crew, Dorry, and Brogy all went down to the shoreline to meet Eustass Kid in battle. Fans then learned that Shanks was fighting Kid for his copies of the Road Poneglyph as the issue ended.

