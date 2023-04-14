One Piece chapter 1081 announces new release date after the delay

One Piece chapter 1081 has gone on a one-week delay and is set to be published on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The new installment to the franchise will likely follow up on the previous chapter's sequence or, in the classic Oda franchise, move to a different part of the world for exposition.

Several loose threads within the story are yet to be tied up, with many major characters of the world going against each other in the last few chapters. As such, One Piece chapter 1081 will likely provide insight into how these battles went on or even concluded.

One Piece chapter 1081 may focus on Monkey D. Garp using Haki

One Piece chapter 1081 will now be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 12 pm JST due to the postponement. As such, the international time zones where it can be read is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am

Mountain Standard Time: 9 am

Central Standard Time: 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am

British Standard Time: 4 pm

European Standard Time: 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm

The new chapter will be available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus when it drops. Despite being a less action-packed arc than its preceding Wano storyline, the current Egghead Island arc more than compensates for it by showcasing massive clashes among various key players of the One Piece world across different locales, even though the protagonist Luffy might not be at the center of it.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1081?

One Piece chapter 1081 is set to follow up on the last chapter's display of Monkey D. Garp's Haki, which satiated fans long waiting to see the true extent of the Pirate King's rival's power. Alternatively, it might move on to a resolution of the Law versus Blackbeard clash, as the latter was absent on Hachinosu Island when Garp attacked with his navy.

The mangaka had hyped Koby for a long time as the up-and-coming hero of the Marines, especially with a mention of the Marine Port Incident. However, viewers have yet to get a taste of the young underdog's true power. Oda might also choose to explore Koby's true potential in the next chapter. He might also feature Blackbeard's return or move away to where the Straw Hats are fighting their own battles.

One Piece chapter 1080 recap

The issue's narrative led readers to Hachinosu Island, where pirates were talking about Koby's escape and how it made him and his bounty vulnerable to capture. Garp and his fleet soon arrived and engaged in battle, and fans can expect to see the same come to fruition even more in One Piece chapter 1081.

Koby now has a 5-star Cross Guild bounty, the pirates said. His total reward would be 500 million Beri, with each star being worth approximately 100 million Beri. Thus, to give some context, Koby's current Cross Guild reward is about the equivalent of the official Marine bounty Luffy received after the events of the Dressrosa arc.

Here, the Devil Fruits of the two are displayed, with Shiryu's serving as a reintroduction. Pizarro is found to have consumed the Island-Island Fruit, while Shiryu is in possession of the Clear-Clear Fruit. Meanwhile, Garp's Galaxy Impact fist destroyed most of Hachinosu Island, leaving fans to wonder how powerful he was during his prime if this is his battle prowess during his seventies.

