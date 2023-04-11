One Piece Chapter 1081: Major spoilers to expect

With author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series on break this week, fans are clamoring for any and all spoiler information they can find on the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1081. While some unverified spoilers are currently available online, these have yet to be corroborated by known leakers for the series, such as Redon and Etenboby.

Nevertheless, as of now, fans are okay with whatever information they can get on One Piece Chapter 1081, even if this alleged information is purely speculative. While official spoilers are unfortunately lacking at this time, there are at least a few key events and plot points one can expect in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article speculates on the major spoilers and events to expect in One Piece Chapter 1081 and beyond.

One Piece Chapter 1081 likely to return to Egghead Island with Blackbeard Pirates having already arrived

Exactly what fans can expect from One Piece Chapter 1081 hinges on whether or not the issue shifts focus to Egghead Island or continues highlighting Garp’s assault on Hachinosu Island. While the most likely outcome is a return to Egghead and the events transpiring there, exactly what fans can expect from the issue will change greatly if this isn’t the case.

Assuming this is the case for the upcoming issue, fans can expect the chapter to start by revealing exactly which Blackbeard Pirates have arrived at Egghead Island. This is further supported by the fact that fans were able to exclude Shiryu, Pizarro, San Juan Wolf, and Vasco Shot from the list of candidates, due to them being on Hachinosu.

One Piece Chapter 1081 will likely open by explaining which members of the Blackbeard Pirates are present on Egghead and why they’ve arrived there. The most likely answers to the latter are that either Caribou or Vegapunk York called them to the island.

The former would likely be revealed as a member of the crew if responsible, while the latter did so to possibly make a new deal after the World Government betrayed her.

From here, fans can expect a focus on the Straw Hats and whether or not they’re aware of the Blackbeard Pirates’ presence. This will likely be done via checking in on each individual group of Straw Hat Pirates, with Robin’s group likely to be the last to be focused on. This is due to them heading to Dr. Vegapunk’s current location, thanks to Vegapunk Atlas’ guidance.

One Piece Chapter 1081 will possibly set up a fight between Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, and Vegapunk Atlas versus Vegapunk York in order to free Dr. Vegapunk. With ghost-form Brook also searching for Dr. Vegapunk’s location, he may either return to his physical body and join the fight that way, or try and help out while still in ghost-form.

The chapter will likely end with either a focus on the setup of this fight, or by giving fans an update on where Admiral Kizaru and his reinforcements are. While easy to forget given exciting recent issues, there is still a sizable force headed to Egghead Island, which the Straw Hats need to somehow counter.

This could be setting up an appearance from the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, but such a development is wholly speculative at this point.

If One Piece Chapter 1081 instead doesn’t return to Egghead Island, this will most likely be to the effect of staying on Hachinosu Island. With Shanks versus Kid wrapped up and Blackbeard versus Law seemingly not something Oda wants to return to, there’s no other currently existing storyline to shift to.

One exception could be Vivi Nefertari’s being with Big News Morgans, but this seemed to be more of a cameo appearance than the setup of a plotline.

Staying on Hachinosu Island, fans will likely see the SWORD Group find and rescue Koby before being assaulted by the Blackbeard Pirates on the island. It’s possible that more ship captains of the crew will appear in the issue as well, further narrowing down who could be headed to Egghead Island. Unfortunately, specific plot details for a focus on Hachinosu are much more difficult to anticipate than those of a return to Egghead.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

