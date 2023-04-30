One Piece chapter 1082: How the Cross Guild can get ahead in the race for the ultimate treasure, explored

With One Piece chapter 1082 spoilers and raw scans all but officially confirming Buggy having thrown his hat into the race for the series’ eponymous treasure, fans are absolutely ecstatic. Despite being a gag character in every sense of the word, fans can’t help but cheer for Buggy in a genuine and heartfelt manner.

However, with Buggy being exceptionally late in seriously entering the race in One Piece chapter 1082, fans are worried he’ll be unable to eclipse the progress other crews have made. While falling upwards has always been Buggy’s go-to maneuver for making a difference in anything, it’s hard to say if such a power can truly make him a legitimate player for the treasure.

Thankfully, there are a few things Buggy can do to try and even the playing field somewhat between him and the likes of Shanks, Blackbeard, and Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1082 sees Buggy and the Cross Guild needing to play catch-up in race for titular treasure

How the Cross Guild can get ahead, explained

By the time fans reach One Piece chapter 1082, they learn that there are essentially two prerequisites for finding the series’ eponymous treasure. The first is having someone who can read Poneglyphs, either by knowing how to read the actual text, such as Nico Robin or Kozuki Sukiyaki, or by hearing the Voice of All Things. The second method entails finding and obtaining copies of Road Poneglyphs and their writings.

Unfortunately, for Buggy, the Cross Guild is severely lacking in both areas. As of this article’s writing, it’s unconfirmed if anyone in the Cross Guild can read the Poneglyphs via either of the aforementioned means. The Road Poneglyph situation isn’t much brighter either, with Buggy and Co. having none of the four writings they need.

As a result, the group seems to be dead in the water in the race for the eponymous treasure as of One Piece chapter 1082. However, there are a few key moves Buggy can make which will help lessen, if not completely eliminate, this deficit. Easily the single biggest move Buggy could make would be to somehow convince Big Mom and her crew to join the Cross Guild.

First and foremost, Big Mom’s crew has Pudding, who is a member of the Three-Eye Tribe. While Pudding is currently captured by Blackbeard, this at least establishes what Big Mom is knowledgeable about as well as their ties to the Three-Eye Tribe. Big Mom is also in possession of one Road Poneglyph herself, albeit lacking any additional transcripts or stones beyond this one.

While her status is unconfirmed as of One Piece chapter 1082, many are expecting the former Yonko to be alive. Recruiting her into the Cross Guild would undoubtedly be a major step forward for the group, quite literally transforming their odds of winning the race. However, it’s unclear if Big Mom would be willing to join if she is alive, let alone the matter of her current status being totally unknown.

If Big Mom either turns out to be dead or doesn’t want to join the Cross Guild, there is one other major move Buggy can make which will help him and his group get ahead. The next best recruits would be the former Shichibukais Boa Hancock and Donquixote Doflamingo, whom many were already suspecting to be the group’s next members.

While Doflamingo is in jail as of One Piece chapter 1082, it’s speculated that the Cross Guild has the resources to and would be willing to break him out. In fact, the difficult recruit to convince here would be Boa Hancock, whose ties with, and love for, Luffy might stop her from betraying him and his group.

Beyond recruiting, the most impactful thing Buggy can do is track where the other Yonko are headed and try and strike when they’re least suspecting. Unfortunately, with Kid having lost his three Road Poneglyph rubbings to Shanks and Law to Blackbeard, Buggy will either need to attack Blackbeard, Shanks, or Luffy to catch up in Road Poneglyphs. Without a doubt, Buggy’s devotion to his dream will be tested in the upcoming issues.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

