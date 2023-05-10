One Piece Chapter 1083: The Holy Knights may reveal a brand-new side of the Celestial Dragons

One Piece Chapter 1083’s spoilers and raw scans were released throughout this week, giving fans a look at what could possibly happen in the issue. Assuming the spoilers are proven true with the installment’s official release on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time, readers are in for a truly exciting chapter.

Per the aforementioned spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1083 finally shows fans the events that transpired behind the scenes at the Reverie. This includes the massive battle between the Revolutionary Army Commanders and Admiral Fujitora and Ryokugyu. It also reportedly showcases an exciting appearance from CP0.

Readers are also excitingly introduced to a new group of World Government forces called the Holy Knights, who appear to be under the direct control of the Celestial Dragons themselves.

One Piece Chapter 1083’s introduction of the Holy Knights could lead to a brand-new side of the Celestial Dragons being put on full display.

Holy Knights seen in One Piece Chapter 1083 could reinvent what it means to be a Celestial Dragon

Geo @Geo_AW I think one of the biggest misconceptions that Oda is about to clear up with the introduction of the “God’s Knights” is the idea that all celestial dragons are lazy slobs, these guys conquered the ENTIRE world.

I think the “God’s Knights” are ALL of celestial dragon descent I think one of the biggest misconceptions that Oda is about to clear up with the introduction of the “God’s Knights” is the idea that all celestial dragons are lazy slobs, these guys conquered the ENTIRE world. I think the “God’s Knights” are ALL of celestial dragon descent https://t.co/ZqixCDOilB

With the Holy Knights seemingly being built up as one of the strongest, if not the strongest, overall forces at the World Government’s disposal, fans are unsure of what to expect. Given that One Piece Chapter 1083 suggests them to be under the Celestial Dragon’s direct command, readers are expecting the Holy Knights to be gag characters who are still Celestial Dragons.

The Knights themselves are likely Celestial Dragons. However, fans can count on them being unlike any Celestial Dragon the series has ever introduced before.

Typically portrayed as weak and reliant on help to maintain power, the Celestial Dragons are the secret laughingstock of the series’ world. While a few have distinguished themselves from the stereotype, every example of the group seen up to One Piece Chapter 1083 is typically a weak, feeble, power-hungry individual. However, the Holy Knights are seemingly set to show a brand-new, never-before-seen side of the group.

love, zen @sugurugetoe I need to see each of these pathetic celestial dragons kill each other for food. I need it. #onepiece1083 I need to see each of these pathetic celestial dragons kill each other for food. I need it. #onepiece1083 https://t.co/AgmXbadGix

While the contemporary Holy Knights are considered a laughing stock, their ancestors did defeat the Ancient Kingdom in war to establish and assume control of the World Government. In other words, there existed a generation (or several generations) of Celestial Dragons who were battle-scarred warriors actually capable of fighting.

These Holy Knights, as introduced in One Piece Chapter 1083, will likely be established as an embodiment of what their forefathers once were. This is likely to be true if the Holy Knights are said to be descendants of Celestial Dragon families themselves. While fans are torn on what their eventual identities will be, this is a popular theory that many seemingly agree on.

If this is indeed what the Holy Knights are proven to be, readers can expect them to be unique characters. Many of them will likely have characteristics of contemporary Celestial Dragons when out of battle. However, when riled up or facing an enemy, they’ll prove to be some of the strongest and most challenging fighters in the entire series.

