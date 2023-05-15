One Piece Chapter 1084 (Hints): Sabo's flashback seemingly continues as the truth behind Cobra's murder teased

With the release week of One Piece Chapter 1084 at hand, fans are excitedly taking to the internet to discuss and debate what they think is in the upcoming issue. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to find out, with initial spoilers for the series’ next installment set to release sometime in the next 24 hours.

However, before initial spoilers are released, fans have the hints for One Piece Chapter 1084 to focus on. The hint process is a particularly interesting stage of the series’ spoiler process, with those in the know teasing fans on what to expect based on cryptic images posted to social media and various forum sites.

While the hints are typically always a little confusing, those for One Piece Chapter 1084 seemingly bring this to a new level. Although the hidden meaning of some hints is easily deciphered, others seem to make no sense whatsoever and will likely only be made clear once spoilers are released.

One Piece Chapter 1084 hints seemingly tease new Devil Fruits introduced as Reverie flashback progresses

Hints

The first hint for One Piece Chapter 1084 was posted to Twitter by Redon on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5:20 am Eastern Standard Time. The hint in question features a GIF of someone from the “chess.com” website with a shocked look on their face. They come closer to the camera as the GIF progresses.

For starters, this is very clearly a reactionary hint. There’s almost no way to interpret this hint as anything but a commentary on how exciting or shocking the upcoming issue will be. While the GIF specifically being from “chess.com” has some fans hoping to look for a deeper meaning, the only one possible would be referencing Big Mom’s chess-based Homies. However, she’s unlikely to be a part of the upcoming issue.

The second hint for One Piece Chapter 1084 from Redon was posted to Twitter at roughly 8:30 am EST on Monday, May 15, 2023. The hint this time features a clip from a Fox network television show and features a typewriter typing out the word “murder” over and over again. It’s unclear what show the scene is from based on the GIF alone.

This undoubtedly refers to the death of King Cobra Nefertari of Alabasta, who was murdered during the Reverie’s events. What’s particularly exciting about this hint is that it suggests that fans will see Cobra’s murder and learn who the true culprit is in the upcoming issue. Likewise, this could also suggest that the Reverie flashback is ending in the next official release.

The third hint for One Piece Chapter 1084 marks the beginning of the cryptic, difficult-to-decipher teases for which the spoiler process is known. Posted to Twitter by Redon at about 9:30 am EST on Monday, May 15, the GIF in question features what appears to be a kind of lily blooming in a timelapse.

While there are a few key things this could be referencing, only two make sense in the context of what other hints are clearly establishing about the issue. The first is that it’s a new power of Admiral Ryokguyu’s, whose Woods-Woods Fruit allows him to create various plant life. The other option is that it’s a brand new Devil Fruit, either one of Lindbergh’s, one of the Gorosei’s, or that of a yet-to-be-introduced individual.

The fourth hint is equally cryptic and was posted by Redon to Twitter at 10:15 am EST on Monday, May 15. The hint is a GIF featuring singer and actress Selena Gomez swimming on a donut float. While seemingly difficult to decipher, fans are interpreting it as someone else becoming a “donut,” meaning a hole is blasted through their body from an attack, in One Piece Chapter 1084.

The fifth and final hint is also somewhat confusing, being posted to Twitter by Redon on Monday, May 15 at roughly 11 am EST. The GIF features an individual standing in a dark room in black-and-white footage. While unconfirmed, the footage appears to be of former WWE superstar Tom Budgen, known as Aleister Black in WWE and now called Malakai Black in AEW.

Fans are interpreting the hint to mean that Im-sama appears in the upcoming issue, with all of their prior appearances being done as a shadowy, unseen figure. Some fans are even asserting that Im-sama could be revealed in the coming issue, given that some features of the person seen in the GIF can be made out.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

