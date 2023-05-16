One Piece Chapter 1084 (Initial Spoilers): Cobra asks Gorosei about Alabasta's former Queen, prompting Im-sama to answer

One Piece Chapter 1084’s alleged initial spoilers were released on Monday, May 15, 2023, by lead series leaker Redon, inherently making them fairly credible. Assuming their veracity is eventually confirmed with the issue’s official release next week, fans are seemingly in for an incredibly exciting chapter that does continue the Reverie flashback.

Especially exciting is the new lore that One Piece Chapter 1084 seemingly starts a conversation on, with Cobra Nefertari asking the Gorosei about Alabasta’s former Queen. Likewise, this prompts a completely unexpected answer from Im-sama, with the alleged initial spoilers implying he confront Cobra directly on the matter.

While One Piece Chapter 1084’s alleged initial spoilers don’t tell much, what little they address sets up a truly amazing issue for the series. Hopefully, fans will see this momentum continue over the next several issues, which are seemingly being set up for a deep dive into Cobra’s death and other Reverie-related events.

One Piece Chapter 1084 initial spoilers set up massive loredump over next few issues

One Piece Chapter 1084’s attempted spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is “Attempted Murder of Tenryuubito.” Tenryuubito is the Romaji spelling of “Celestial Dragon,” which is how Viz Media should translate the phrase in official translations. The issue also has a color spread, which features the series’ girls playing in the sea.

The issue then opens up its story content with Cobra Nefertari speaking with the Gorosei. In the previous chapter’s final panels, fans saw Cobra request to meet with the Gorosei, leaving behind his guardians Chaka and Pell to do so. Cobra is asking the Gorosei about Queen Lily of Alabasta, who refused to become a Celestial Dragon in the past.

One Piece Chapter 1084’s alleged initial spoilers then claim that Queen Lily went missing after leaving Alabasta, and was never seen or heard from again. Cobra asks the Gorosei where they went, but they say they don’t know. Obviously, Cobra doesn’t believe this, or he wouldn’t be coming to them with this in the first place given the dangers.

The chapter then shows Saint Charlos capturing Shirahoshi once again. However, Don Sai of the Happo Navy and Leo of the Tontatta Tribe (both of whom were introduced during the Dressrosa arc) save her from his clutches. Saint Charlos is the Celestial Dragon who wanted to catch Shirahoshi during the canonical Reverie arc, and is also the one who tried buying Camie at Sabaody Archipelago’s auction house.

One Piece Chapter 1084’s alleged initial spoilers also excitingly claim that Commander Morley of the Revolutionary Army is seen freeing Bartholomew Kuma from slavehood. At the end of the chapter then incredibly seems Im-sama appears and talks to Cobra, allegedly saying the word “Lily” as the issue comes to an end.

While these alleged initial spoilers are relatively small compared to those of other releases, they’re nevertheless exciting and promising for the near-future of the series. While a focus on the true events of the Reverie was exciting enough in and of itself, Oda is seemingly giving fans something extra to look forward to by including a loredump from none other than Im-sama themselves.

