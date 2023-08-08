One Piece Chapter 1090: How Oda may have already revealed where God Valley used to be

Heading into One Piece Chapter 1090, fans are excited to see series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda finally return the manga’s focus to the events on Egghead Island. With the return to Egghead, fans are now seeing the full scale of the Marine force sent to deal with the Straw Hats, which includes nine Vice Admirals, over 100 ships, 30 thousand Marines, Admiral Kizaru, and Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Needless to say, the current situation at Egghead will undoubtedly lead to a massive fight between the Straw Hats and their allies against this massive Marine force. While fans aren’t expecting the fighting to begin within One Piece Chapter 1090, they should at least get some exposition and set-up on how the Straw Hats reunited and got to this point.

Likewise, fans got some interesting exposition on current world events just prior to One Piece chapter 1090, which included a look at the aftermath of the Lulusia Kingdom attack. What’s especially intriguing about this look at the aftermath of the Lulusia Kingdom’s destruction is that it may have given fans an answer to a key lore question regarding a certain island.

Fans more focused on former God Valley island than Egghead Island heading into One Piece chapter 1090

How God Valley’s location may have been revealed

Colonelcherry @Colonelchery pic.twitter.com/hbSv0PBixx Just pondering as it's been a while but have an idea is the reason that Enies lobby has a hole and just an empty space where it's just a constant waterfall all around is it because something else was destroyed there by imu sama similar to lulusia kingdom #ONEPIECE 1071 #ONEPIECE

Just prior to One Piece chapter 1090, fans were shown the spot where the Lulusia Kingdom once was prior to the attack on it made by Imu and the Gorosei via the Mother Flame weapon. In the aftermath, Lulusia Kingdom was completely destroyed without any trace, and there now stands a massive hole in the sea where the kingdom and its island once were.

Instantly upon the issue’s official release, fans universally likened the appearance of the hole where the Lulusia Kingdom once was to that seen underneath the island of Enies Lobby. The holes share similar characteristics, such as their size relative to a Marine ship, both having water cascade into them like waterfalls, and both seemingly never closing up.

While fans are obviously concerned with the Straw Hats heading into One Piece chapter 1090, the predominant topic of discussion is why these two holes are seemingly so similar. For many fans, the answer is clear and apparent: Enies Lobby is the former location of the God Valley island, which disappeared without a trace due to the use of the Mother Flame weapon.

Beyond the similarity in appearances between the Enies Lobby hole and the Lulusia Kingdom one, the geographical location of the Enies Lobby also supports this theory. It’s said that God Island was a place where Celestial Dragons frequented, whether in permanent residence or as a vacation spot. In either case, it’s clear that they frequented the island.

As such, it would make sense for the island to be in close proximity to both Mariejois and Marine Headquarters. Unsurprisingly, the current location of Enies Lobby perfectly fits this description thanks to the Tub Current, as highlighted during the Amazon Lily arc in the series. The Tub Current is essentially a triangular area of sea that connects Impel Down, Marine HQ, and Enies Lobby to one another.

As of One Piece chapter 1090, it’s said that only Marine ships are able to be given access to the current due to needing to pass through the Gates of Justice at each of the above locations. However, the Celestial Dragons could easily request an escort from the Marines to travel from Mariejois and Marine HQ to Enies Lobby.

Their safety during the trip would also be fully guaranteed by traveling through the Tub Current exclusively to get to where Enies Lobby is. While things may have changed during the series’ time-skip without fans knowing, this should all still be true heading into One Piece chapter 1090. Even if things have since changed, however, this claim should ring true during the time at which God Valley would’ve still existed.

Combining this ease of access to the area with the fact that the area currently looks similar to where the Lulusia Kingdom once was, it seems that God Valley’s location has been revealed. While this is still speculative, the evidence for such a claim proving true is incredibly abundant and logical. Likewise, the key information that would disprove such a theory (such as when Enies Lobby was built) has yet to be revealed, giving the claim a contemporary edge in validity.

