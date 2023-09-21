One Piece Chapter 1092 confirms Luffy's next big challenge

One Piece chapter 1092 showed Luffy returning to his Gear 5 form as he confronted Kizaru in one of the most exciting battles that have been fought in the Egghead Arc. Readers last saw the Straw Hat captain in this form when he confronted Rob Lucci, and before that, when he battled the Yonko Kaido.

Luffy's transformations have never been simple power-ups. Instead, they represent creative ways of using his Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika Devil Fruit abilities. However, the awakening of this Devil Fruit was notably distinct. There is rich lore connected to the Gear 5 form, including its inspiration from Sun God Nika and the revelation that Joy Boy, who lived 800 years ago during the Void Century, also possessed and awakened the same Devil Fruit.

However, to add to the existing interest surrounding both the original user of Luffy's Devil Fruit and the extent of powers it imparts to its user, One Piece chapter 1092 revealed its association with futuristic technology from the Ancient Kingdom.

Although this aspect of the Fruit's abilities remains unknown to those on Egghead Island, there is a possibility that Vegapunk may soon discover it and guide Luffy toward fulfilling a greater role in the world of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Luffy awakening the Ancient Robot in One Piece chapter 1092 reveals a lot about his future quest

The ancient robot awakening in One Piece chapter 1092 (Image via Shueisha/Oda)

Around 200 years ago, an ancient robot attacked Mary Geoise but ran out of fuel before it could complete its mission. It was ordered to be destroyed by the World Government, but the scientists of that time, curious about its origin and mechanism, decided to preserve it.

The 900-year-old iron robot was so advanced that even Vegapunk could not recreate it accurately. The most crucial component, its power source, remained a mystery to him.

Vegapunk's lack of knowledge drove him to want to change the world with science by providing free energy to everyone. Since nations go to war all the time for natural resources that can be used to generate energy, he sought to put an end to all such conflicts.

In One Piece chapter 1092, when Luffy activated Gear 5, the Drums of Liberation seemed to awaken the dormant giant robot. Its eyes resembled Zunesha's eyes when it recognized Joy Boy's presence on Wano. Many readers immediately speculated if Joy Boy might be the elusive energy source Vegapunk had been trying to recreate.

The YouTuber and One Piece theorist, Artur - The Library of Ohara, suggested in a recent video that he still believes the sun could be the endless source of energy for the ancient world. But to awaken and control the robot, one would need the Drums of Liberation as seen in One Piece chapter 1092, or perhaps playing the rhythm could serve the same purpose.

This would explain how the robot woke up and attacked 200 years ago. The same rhythm, according to the YouTuber, is also present in Binks' Sake, which is why Luffy sang the song when using Gear 5 in Wano.

Another One Piece theorist and YouTuber named Ohara speculated that whatever Roger found on Laugh Tale was not usable because there was no Joy Boy present to awaken or power whatever lay on the island, which sounds pretty plausible.

Luffy's declared dream, which he shared with Kaido before defeating him, is to create a world where scarcity does not exist. It would be a world where his friends never had to go hungry. If he is the warrior of liberation, then it is only logical that liberating everyone from such a basic need should be a top priority for him.

Therefore, following the events in One Piece chapter 1092, Luffy's next big challenge might not only involve battling the unjust World Government but also becoming the everlasting source of energy for the world, or the one who activates ancient machinery that benefits everyone, quite in line with Vegapunk's aspirations.

Meanwhile, the raw scans for One Piece chapter 1093 have been leaked, revealing that the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kizaru takes an interesting turn when Kizaru unleashes a new ability that baffles Luffy. Luffy also does something interesting in response. The chapter will be released on September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST.

