One Piece chapter 1096: Major spoilers to expect

With the series first taking a break week before any further releases, One Piece chapter 1096 is set to become officially available via Shueisha’s platforms on Monday, October 30, 2023. While the break week is coming at an unfortunate time given how revelatory the God Valley flashback seems set to be, fans will have to wait before seeing how it continues.

Thankfully, the series’ regular spoiler process should still apply to One Piece chapter 1096, meaning fans will first see leaked info appearing early on in the release week. In the meantime, however, fans are left speculating on what could possibly come out of the God Valley flashback, especially as it relates to the next chapter and the series’ immediate future beyond it.

There are, however, a few key plot points fans can expect to appear in One Piece chapter 1096 and immediately beyond, especially with how the previous issue ended. A focus on the young Bartholomew Kuma and Emporio Ivankov is all but guaranteed, as is further insight into exactly what actions from the Celestial Dragons, if any, prompted the island’s infamous Incident.

One Piece chapter 1096 set to continue God Valley flashback, details Kuma and Ivankov’s meeting

One Piece chapter 1096 will likely begin with Ivankov and his sister, Jinny, rescuing Kuma from the other slaves who’ve captured and dragged him back to the human hunting festival. Ivankov will likely tell Kuma that he can’t run away quite yet, but that he does plan to eventually escape once the hunt begins. This seems to be the case based on his proclamation of wanting to live in the final moments of the previous issue.

From here, the chapter will likely shift to the Celestial Dragons and the human hunt, likely revealing what the apparent prizes are given the presence of six chests in the prior issue. While fans are theorizing that these contain some of the Mythical Devil Fruits wielded by Kaido, Sengoku, and other users in the series, it’s hard to say for sure that this is the case.

One Piece chapter 1096 will also likely give some focus to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn at this point, hopefully explaining why he’s present at the event and what his goal there is. Since he seems to have a vested interest in Kuma given his status as a Buccaneer race member, he may try and “save” Kuma from the human hunt in order to use him for a grander purpose.

This would also explain why, in the previous issue, Bonney accused Saturn of being the one to kill her father. While it’s presumed that he is eventually the one who forced Dr. Vegapunk to turn Kuma into the first Pacifista, Bonney could also be referencing their initial meeting on God Valley. After all, she has seen all of Kuma’s memories up to this point, meaning she’s fully aware of what readers are all about to see.

Finally, One Piece chapter 1096 should give some indication as to where the Rocks Pirates, Roger Pirates, and Monkey D. Garp are, and how they eventually get involved with God Valley. While it’s unlikely that they make actual landfall on the island in the coming issue, fans should at least learn of where they are and why they’re heading to the island in the first place.

